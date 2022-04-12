Shiv Sena's Hindutva versus that of BJP

The tug of war between BJP and Shiv Sena on 'Hindutva' throws up fascinating questions about ideologies and constitutionalism. Answers to these vital questions have the potential to reshape Indian polity. But that can happen only if a dispassionate national debate takes place and the right conclusions are drawn from it. Given the miserable state of the media today, and the intellectual dishonesty of the political class, expecting a sincere debate on these sensitive issues is asking for the moon. But even a superficial and shallow debate will be interesting to watch because that is giving birth to disconcerting issues. The BJP is saying the Shiv Sena has abandoned Hindutva by embracing Congress and the NCP. Was Hindutva about political alliances? If yes, then the BJP should stop contesting the understanding that Hindutva and Hinduism are entirely different. While Hindutva is a political and cultural construct based on RSS ideology, Hinduism is a religion that has nothing to do with politics. Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has demonstrated exceptional maturity by emphatically saying that “mixing politics and religion was a mistake.” By admitting this publicly, Thackeray not only signaled a tactical shift in Sena’s politics but also underlined the difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. Though the Sena hasn’t yet tried to reform its cadres by initiating an internal debate to train them on the reform in its ideological position, its politics manifest that change on the ground. The Sena hasn’t taken up any divisive campaign after forming the government along with Congress-NCP and the Chief Minister has spoken a language that is perfectly in tune with the secular ethos of the country. The Sena, at the same time, has asserted that it has not abandoned Hindutva. Though it has claimed that its Hindutva is different from the BJP’s, the party will have to explain one day that talking about Hindu interests is not endorsing the RSS political project.

It is not open to dispute that Uddhav Thackeray is different from Bal Thackeray. For this difference to be inculcated into the party’s worldview, the Sena doesn’t have to disown or condemn its past. Evolution and change are not unnatural and the circumstances do trigger reforms in organisations that are alive and willing to respond to situations. The RSS hasn’t indicated any desire to alter its agenda despite being in power for so long. They will have to answer some questions and adjust their positions accordingly. Is the protection of Hindu interests necessarily based on hate against minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians? Can Hindutva be never compatible with constitutional principles of equality and justice? If Shiv Sena is not beating up innocent citizens by chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” is that a sign of dilution of their ideology? If it is so, isn’t that a welcome change? Is the hate agenda being pursued by some people at Dharam Sansad, giving calls for violence and discrimination against Muslims, part of the ideological objectives of the RSS-BJP? Does the slogan “sabka saath, sabka vikas” endow certain responsibilities upon the custodians of law?

The Hindutva of both the Shiv Sena and the BJP was problematic, to begin with. Uddhav Thackeray has fine-tuned the Sena politics and become more sensible and responsible. It is clearly saying being pro-Hindu doesn’t mean being anti-Muslim. The BJP will have to consider these issues before attacking Sena on the charge of Muslim appeasement. There has been little substance in its criticism; they pointed out that Sena brought out a calendar in Urdu and prefixed ‘Janab’ to Bal Thackeray’s name. Such frivolous criticism betrays a poor understanding of politics and the Constitution. No political party can violate the spirit of the Constitution by celebrating discrimination and hate. The RSS, which initially wanted a saffron flag instead of tricolour, had to fall in line after decades of misgivings. There is no harm if the top leadership of the Sangh Parivar applies their mind to the comprehensive changes required to fine-tune their “Hindutva” to make it more compatible with the constitutional scheme. The strident anti-Muslim tenor of the political discourse that we witness today will create uncalled-for social tensions and even impact the economic processes. Uddhav is a successful and widely respected politician today because he removed the baggage of Sena’s past from his shoulders and adopted a constructive agenda. Raj Thackeray failed because he didn't have ideological clarity and deployed bigotry for episodic gains. The BJP has become too big a party to rely on such adhocism. The change will definitely enhance its lifespan.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:38 AM IST