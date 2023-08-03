Setback for AAP in Rajya Sabha Too | PTI

The controversial Bill bitterly opposed by the AAP government in the Union Territory of Delhi was finally introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The objections raised by several Opposition members were overruled by the Chair. The Government of National Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is meant to replace the ordinance which had nullified the Supreme Court order granting control of the services to the UT government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had undertaken a nation-wide campaign to rally the support of the Opposition groups to ensure that the Bill did not pass muster in the Rajya Sabha.

Read Also Delhi Ordinance Bill: AAP Issues Whip To Its RS MPs To Be Present From 31st July To August 4

Kejriwal’s concerted campaign however floundered on Tuesday when the Biju Janata Dal announced that it would support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. With nine BJD members in the Rajya Sabha voting with the ruling party, there should not be any difficulty seeing the Bill through the Upper House. Indeed, the YSR Congress party with nine members of its own had already decided to vote for the contentious Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah, intervening in the short discussion during the introduction of the Bill by his deputy, Nityanand Rai, asserted that the Constitution empowered the central government to frame laws for Delhi which lacked the status of a full state. Therefore, to suggest that the Bill violated federal spirit was wrong. The legislative competence of the Government in the matter could not be challenged. Indeed, the BJD leader in the Lok Sabha, Pinaki Mishra, supported the government at the introduction stage. The AAP leaders contended that the Bill denuded the Kejriwal government of all powers and transferred them to the Centre which it will exercise through its representative, the Delhi Lt Governor. They also suggested that the Bill violated the Supreme Court order which had held that the UT government was empowered to control the services. Now that the passage of the Bill is assured, it will be interesting to watch Kerjriwal’s next move. Hopefully, he will refrain from injecting further bitterness and venom into the political discourse. Playing the victim card while always finger-pointing at one or the other authority has been his calling card. It is noteworthy that before him, both Sheila Dikshit of the Congress party and Madan Lal Khurana of the BJP as Delhi chief minister had had no problem working smoothly with the Centre controlled at different times by a party other than their own. Admittedly, the Narendra Modi government too has not cooperated with the AAP government. Such hostility seems to be mutual. After the passage of the Bill, there is every likelihood of the Delhi government rushing to seek the intervention of the Justice Chandrachud-led Supreme Court. Very often when the Delhi government ought to have first approached the Delhi High Court for redress of its grievance, real or imaginary, it invariably short-circuits the laid-down judicial process and seeks the intervention of the apex court. Small wonder, then, the legal costs to the Delhi taxpayers in all probability exceed those incurred by the Dikshit and Khurana governments in their combined 20-year-long stint. (Of course, the advertising bill of the Kejriwal government is in multiples of what the Dikshit government had spent on publicity.)

Meanwhile, the report that the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, was upset with both the ruling party and the Opposition due to their disruptive behaviour and, therefore, decided not to preside over the proceedings in the House, has caused some dismay and confusion. Whether the stated “boycott” is supposed to act as a moral force on the two sides is not known, but Birla taking such a decision is most puzzling. It is notable that he has not quit as the Speaker, merely decided to voluntarily absent himself from his duties as the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha. How long will his “boycott” last, and whether he expects members from all sides of the House to appeal to him to return after they undertake to behave like good boys is not known. But we get the feeling that Birla will be “persuaded” to preside over the debate on the no-confidence motion, reportedly beginning August 8. In fact, as per the best parliamentary practice the debate on the no-trust motion should have been scheduled as a priority ahead of all other legislative business. But unmindful of the propriety the government has conducted legislative business in the intervening period. It should have been avoided, ideally.

Read Also Bill To Replace Ordinance For Control Of Services In Delhi Introduced In Lok Sabha

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)