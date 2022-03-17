Sealed cover: Neither need, nor sanctity

The Supreme Court has allowed Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, popularly known as MediaOne, to resume its telecasting operations with immediate effect. This follows its order staying the revocation of the security clearance given to the Malayalam channel. The relief the channel has obtained will continue till the case is finally disposed of by the apex court on April 7 or later. MediaOne was given a licence to run the channel for 10 years. When the licence was about to expire in 2021, it applied for renewal of the same. At that point, the channel was told that the licence could not be renewed because of security issues. Natural justice demanded that the channel be told how it breached national security in its functioning. There was also no case filed against those who run MediaOne for breaching security. In short, it was accused of a serious offence without telling the channel what offence it was. When the case came up for hearing at the Kerala High Court, the prosecution presented a sealed cover to the Bench. After perusing the contents of the cover, the Bench concurred with the Centre’s decision forcing MediaOne to approach the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, when the court took up the case for hearing, MediaOne argued that the heavens had not fallen when for a while the channel had resumed operations on the strength of a stay granted by a single-member Bench of the Kerala High Court. It also argued that unless it was told what crime was committed, it could not respond to the accusation. Once again, the Central government resorted to the sealed-cover jurisprudence when its counsel wanted to show some confidential files about MediaOne to the Bench. Significantly enough, MediaOne’s lawyer had no objection to the judges reading those files, though he pointed out that another Bench of the court, presided over by the Chief Justice of India, Justice N. V. Ramana, refused to see the “sealed cover” the Centre sought to present. Obviously, the court did not find anything of such a dimension as to stop MediaOne’s operations. Of course, in doing so, the court did not discuss at length what has come to be known as the sealed-cover jurisprudence. A substantive order against the unhealthy practice of hiding documents from the petitioner and sharing them only with the judges would, hopefully, be issued soon.

As the court mentioned on Tuesday, files regarding the sexual exploitation of children cannot be revealed in public for it would ruin the lives of the children concerned. Nonetheless, it has by now become a common practice for the prosecution to present sealed covers to the judges even in lower courts. In many important cases, like the Rafale deal, and the national register of citizens of Assam, the Supreme Court, which was headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha, had himself asked the government to file documents in sealed envelopes. The court had no mechanism to check whether the documents were fudged and what the petitioners had to say about their contents. It was a gross violation of the principles of transparency and accountability and in contrast to the idea of an open court, where decisions are subjected to public scrutiny. It also enlarges the scope for arbitrariness in court decisions, as judges are supposed to lay down the reasoning for their decisions. How can that be possible when the reasoning is based on confidential information?

As the judicial system already provides for in-camera hearing of cases, the sealed-cover jurisprudence has neither sanctity nor need. In the Bhima Koregaon case in which national security was invoked, the prosecution relied on sealed envelopes to deny bail to the accused, including Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who died in jail without knowing what exactly was the crime he committed. In the instant case, MediaOne has not been told why the Home Ministry found that allowing it to continue its service was prejudicial to the interests of the nation. Millions of people who watch its programmes also have a right to be told what anti-national things it was doing under the cover of public broadcasting. The government should have told the channel how it breached national security and given it time either to explain its conduct or to take remedial action. If it had got away with silencing MediaOne, the Home Ministry could have easily denied renewal of licence to media houses whose operations it finds inconvenient. Thankfully, the apex court saved the day.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:24 AM IST