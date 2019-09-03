Scindia throws subtle hints to party

It is becoming increasingly clear that Jyotiraditya Scindia is in no mood to accept passively being overlooked for the post of Pradesh Congress chief in Madhya Pradesh. Being arguably the most popular leader in the party today in the country’s largest state, Scindia had swallowed the bitter pill when he was overlooked for the chief minister’s job after the elections a few months ago and the controversial Kamal Nath was preferred over him. At that point he thought the PCC chief’s job will fall in his lap. Now, seeing the post eluding him as Kamal Nath continues in that capacity, his supporters are up in arms and he too is in a rebellious mood. That he is meeting BJP leaders is as good a hint as can be that he would not acquiesce in his marginalisation and would not be averse to bargaining with the BJP for a better deal if he changes sides. Indeed, Scindia has made it known in party circles that he has the backing of enough legislators to create trouble for the Kamal Nath government which has a wafer-thin majority in the 230-member State assembly. The Congress, which has been steadily on the decline countrywide knows only too well that Scindia’s exit from the party could damage it greatly. That he met interim party president Sonia Gandhi recently and has announced that she would announce the party chief in MP shortly makes one feel that he is confident that he would be anointed. His support to the BJP on abrogation of Article 370 spoke for itself. While getting Scindia in its ranks would boost the BJP’s stock, it could create problems if he is rewarded by the party handsomely.