Satya, The Landmark | YouTube

When Satya released in July 1998, it was an oddball of a Hindi film. The industry or Bollywood had just shed its embarrassing genres and tropes of the 1980s and acquired a new language and idiom — fairytale romances set in neverland and a return to the roots, typified by films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The Hindi film industry was fast gaining audiences abroad and the NRI market was coming into its own. Bollywood was seen as a more respectable and worthy contributor to the Indian economy than it was in previous decades. Amidst the romance in la-la land, Satya became a runaway hit.

The film was gritty to the core; it brought to life the gore and blood of the gangs in the underworld that Mumbai was then grappling with, and it started the trend of telling stories about gang lords, gang wars and crime as profitable business. Satya, written by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, launched the careers of many besides their own. It resonated with reality so much that Kashyap might have been a journalist covering the hyper-active underworld of the 1990s. It gave unforgettable characters, introduced new actors, and altogether offered an experience that was completely dissimilar to the Chopra-Johar genre. In that lay its success and its value.

Twenty-five years later, and after several similar films in its wake, Satya’s cult status is undisputed. As it is celebrated on many platforms with an ode to its raw and rough feel, showing the underbelly of Mumbai, it is worth reflecting why Bollywood does not produce such films any longer. The theme, however, has not gone away; filmmakers have moved to streaming or OTT platforms. So have audiences. Varma may have faded as a filmmaker but Satya remains a lodestar — a reminder that Bollywood was not always as subservient to majority interests as it is today.