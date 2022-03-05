Russia-Ukraine war: Largest democracy wearing blinkers?

Ukraine War has dominated the news cycle and the world’s attention since February 24 when Russia launched the offensive. Into its second week a few elements are clear. It is a burgeoning humanitarian disaster as millions of refugees flee the country, while the able-bodied join the beleaguered Ukrainian army.

Russia advance has been slowed due to logistics issues, stiff resistance by Ukraine and tactical mistakes. Ukrainian air defence system is damaged but functional. Where then is the war headed and what are its implications for the world and India?

First, if President of Russia Vladimir Putin thought his operation against Ukraine would split Europe and cause cracks in The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), he miscalculated. A fully united Europe and the US have imposed comprehensive financial and other sanctions on Russia and its oligarchs. Putin was also unable to get the Ukrainian government to quit and handover Kyiv, the capital, and symbol of political power. The battle for the second biggest city, Kharkiv, is also still being waged.

Two rounds of talks have been held and a third announced for next week. An agreement exists on creation of “humanitarian safe corridors” to enable the exit of civilians. It seems Russia wants to undertake saturation bombing of the two big cities, without being blamed for civilian deaths.International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigating whether Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine by targeting civilians.

Hence the agreement on extraction of civilians. But Russia, like India and the US, is not a member of ICC. The only way Putin can ever be tried by ICC would be if he loses power and Russia hands him over for trial, provided the grounds for his arraignment are established. Meanwhile,the race is on whether the pain of the sanctions forcing ordinary Russians to protest on the streets comes before surrender or decimation of Ukraine’s elected leadership. In India, there is twofold debate.

The extraction of students safely and quickly from multiple locations, some far from the safe exit points on the west.The other, the two abstention votes at the United Nations on Ukraine resolutions. The government briefed the opposition, who largely backed the government’s fence-sitting.

As regards students, India was late off the blocks for getting students out of the war zone. US President Joe Biden had been warning for weeks of impending Russian attack on Ukraine.

He repeated it on March 15 when the Indian Embassy issued an advisory, still recommendatory, asking students to leave the country. Nine days were left for the attack to begin. But the government did not do three other things: ensure low or no airfares (as happened once crisis was full blown); engage the concerned universities to release the students without conditions; and have a detailed exit contingency plan based on the worstcase scenario of an all-out Russian assault from three directions. Indian voting is inviting the adverse attention of the US government and lawmakers.

Assistant Secretary Donald Lou called India a “really important security partner”, speaking at the US Senate hearing. But when pushed how this squared with the world’s largest democracy wearing blinkers, he replied there was a “pitched battle” and India was being pushed to evolve its position. Similar pressure no doubt was exerted in the QUAD meeting, which President Biden convened by cleverly linking aggression in Ukraine to possible similar conduct in the Indo-Pacific.

That, among others, Bhutan voted for the UN General Assembly resolution shows the concerns of smaller nations over the precedent that Russia was setting by abandoning basic elements of the UN charter. Those are the sanctity of territorial integrity and sovereignty of each member of the UN.

The US accepts that the Indian statements did restate these principles, thereby obliquely criticising Russian actions. What then is the likely endgame in Ukraine? Russia is preparing to intensively bomb the cities to ease their capture.

But Kyiv has a vast network of underground railway network and a river, which enables survival and counterattack. Russia wants to surround the big cities and cut-off supplies of food and armaments. Can the Ukrainians bleed the Russian army and tie it down in urban warfare for extended period? Sanctions will start inflicting pain over time, which the Chinese will mostly alleviate. And that brings up the Sino-Russian entente.

Two arguments are presented on why the India-Russia relations are important. One, that India is still dependent on Russian military spares and hardware. This will become almost impossible to sustain as exceptions from the US’ Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) will be near impossible. Two, that India wants to keep Russia from getting pushed deeper into Chinese embrace.

As the western sanctions bite, that embrace is inevitable, with or without India. The 21st century bipolar contestation is not communism versus capitalism. It is more about autocracies versus liberal democracies, as the Chinese have state capitalism. Right wing BJP, devoted to debunking non-aligned and socialistic Nehruvian policies, is aping him by sitting on the fence and employing populist-welfare schemes electorally.

As Arun Shourie opined long ago, BJP equals Congress plus the Cow. Instead of theatrical sloganeering each time a rescue flight takes off or lands, South Block needs to seriously reimagine the foreign policy for a liberal world order.

(The writer is former secretary, Ministry of External Affairs)

