Riots In Nuh Part Of Devious Plan

Cars set on fire during the religious procession in Nuh. Two home guards were killed and 10 policemen were injured in the violence. | PTI

Monday’s outbreak of violence in Nuh district in Haryana and its subsequent spread to the neighbouring district of Gurugram has left a trail of death, destruction, and communal tension. With five lives lost and numerous injured, it is imperative that this issue is addressed with utmost seriousness and that those responsible for orchestrating the riots are swiftly brought to justice. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has hit the nail on the head when he pointed out that the riots were well planned, not a spontaneous reaction to any event. That the police had to suffer heavily in terms of both men and resources is a measure of the seriousness of the situation. It is also an acknowledgement of the steadfastness with which the police tried to contain the violence which was engineered in the name of taking out a procession.

The district, known for its predominantly Muslim population, has long suffered from neglect and underdevelopment. The government’s own Niti Ayog has declared it as the most aspirational district — a euphemism for backwardness — in the country. Historically, it was a part of what was known as the Mewat region, spread over Haryana and Rajasthan. It is crucial for the government to prioritise its upliftment, rather than allowing it to become a breeding ground for communal discord. It would be worth recalling that at the time of Partition, Mewat recorded the least migration to Pakistan. This was mainly because the people of Mewat were known for their composite culture and their faith in the Indian union. It is not uncommon to find Muslim men and women retaining their traditional names and following rituals that have no basis in Islam. In other words, they follow customs and practices which are rooted in tradition and are not religion-specific.

It should also be said to the credit of Nuh that it practices the least discrimination against women, at least at the time of birth. The majority community in the district does not allow what Nobel-laureate Amartya Sen calls “murder in the womb”, the selective killing of female fetuses. The riot on Monday was carefully orchestrated with the intention of provoking a section of society. The decision to take out a strange and unheard-of procession, with the participants wielding firearms and other weapons, and shouting provocative slogans against another community, was certainly not in pursuit of a religious cause. The rumour that the procession was led by a cow vigilante, who allegedly organised the lynching to death of two men in the region, could not have been created and spread without an ulterior motive.

The minister's statement recognising the premeditated nature of the violence is a step in the right direction. However, mere acknowledgment is not enough; it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and bring those responsible to book, whatever be their political connections. The government must leave no stone unturned in unmasking the culprits and ensuring that justice is served. That there are forces at work which want to create Manipur-like situations in other parts of the country is evident in the manner in which revengeful action was taken in the neighbouring districts. Come to think of it, had the law been enforced properly, a man accused of lynching two would not have been roaming around fomenting trouble.

While addressing the immediate concerns of justice and social harmony, it is equally vital to address the long-standing socio-economic issues plaguing Nuh. The government must prioritise the allocation of resources and implement targeted development programs to uplift the region and improve the quality of life for its residents, not just in and around the district headquarters. Education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment opportunities should be the cornerstones of such initiatives, ensuring that no community feels marginalised or neglected. Today, Gurugram is home to hundreds of multinational companies and the city has been growing at a rate faster than that of New Delhi. Ultramodern office complexes, sprawling malls and high-rise residential buildings are the hallmarks of Gurugram. It is ironic that Nuh, the headquarters of backwardness, is less than 30 kms away from the glittering city.