Right to snoop on citizens is not a fundamental right

The Supreme Court’s supremacy will be vindicated when it hears a petition filed by an advocate, M L Sharma, urging the judges to take cognizance of The New York Times (NYT) report on January 28 alleging Narendra Modi bought the spyware Pegasus as part of a $2 billion hi-tech missiles package from Israel in 2017.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the judiciary and the Election Commission on Wednesday for allegedly suppressing people’s voices will be disproved – or not. He too was a victim of Pegasus, which shows the government allegedly flouted the law and an end-user agreement which stipulated the spyware was to be used only against terrorists and crime lords.

The apex court is unlikely to give directions to the investigative agencies to lodge an FIR after they verify the NYT news report, which they will be unable to do. What is more likely is that the judges who hear the petition will say, a three-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran is already seized of the matter and the petitioner should approach the committee. Sharma who was the first to rush to court with innumerable typo errors such as misspelling the name of Narendra Modi as ‘Nagendra’ will have a tough time convincing the judges.

And so, the NYT’s sensational disclosure will die a natural death. After all, this globally-recognised newspaper has been rubbished as ‘supari media’ by no less a person than former Gen V K Singh who is now a Union minister of state – despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi having earlier written an op-ed piece in the same newspaper.

And simultaneously with the filing of this petition in the Supreme Court, the Congress, Left parties and the Trinamool Congress have alluded to the NYT report in their breach of privilege motions against the I-T minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for ‘wilfully misleading Parliament’ by alleging the earlier media reports of July 18, 2021, were ‘without substance’ and an attack on Indian democracy. So, the government faces a concerted attack in Parliament and the Supreme Court, which has said such issues should be debated in the House and not before the courts.

The government’s alleged use of Pegasus to snoop on its own citizens is in line with the national security advisor Ajit Doval’s advice to IPS probationers last year that wars were too expensive, with uncertain results. And so, the new enemy was civil society which could be used to suborn the national interest. So, civil society has now supplanted the China-Pakistan axis as India’s greatest enemy. This substantiates Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the “people’s voices are suppressed”.

From a legal perspective, newspaper reports are inadmissible as primary evidence in courts because they are deemed to be hearsay. Unless the reporter steps into the witness box to swear every word he wrote was correct and subjects himself to a crossexamination during a trial. But in writ jurisdiction, which is what M L Sharma’s petition has invoked, affidavits filed by the authors of The NYT report in the Supreme Court will enable the judges to take cognizance of it. Whether the editors of this prestigious global daily will file affidavits in support of their investigative report is doubtful because the newspaper is headquartered in New York and therefore outside the jurisdiction of the Indian Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court itself told the solicitor general on August 17, 2021, that the government’s stand was not discernible from the socalled ‘limited affidavit’ filed by the government. The solicitor general said the disclosure of facts on affidavit would hamper India’s defence and national security, which provoked the judges to clarify they did not want to go into the security aspect.

Despite being given time, the solicitor general sought more time on September 7, 2021, and again repeated what he had said earlier, that putting facts on affidavit would jeopardise national security to benefit terror outfits. Hence, this top advocate who is the mouthpiece of the government served to obfuscate the Pegasus issue by neither denying nor confirming whether the government had bought this spyware.

Till now, the Supreme Court has not compelled the government to disclose why it has allegedly used this sensitive spyware against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi or journalists and lawyers, some of whom practice in the apex court. Using its majority, the government will stonewall the opposition’s breach of privilege motions so the entire Pegasus issue will fizzle out, with neither the Supreme Court nor Parliament willing to take on the government. If at all the Supreme Court dismisses M L Sharma’s petition by giving directions, we have no choice but to accept that Rahul Gandhi’s allegation in Parliament that the judiciary and the Election Commission have suppressed the people’s voices may indeed have substance.

So, a majoritarian government may prove it is an authoritarian government which can rewrite the preamble of the Constitution without actually doing so. Religion is used as the opium of the masses to rob people of their rights to question their rulers and by deeming all those who expose the government’s misdeeds as anti-nationals and newspapers like The New York Times fall in the anti-national category.

The fact that it is for the very first time in post-Independence India that a government has been accused of lying both to the Supreme Court and Parliament will die a natural death. Democracy has been throttled by denying citizens their right to know whether their phones have been hacked. For the right to an animal existence is no right to life unless we are sure that our private conversations and religious beliefs are not being overheard by an insecure government.

The government has been charged with maintaining law and order – but not breaking law and order to snoop on its own citizens.

(The writer holds a PhD in law and is a senior journalist-cum-advocate of the Bombay high court)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:47 AM IST