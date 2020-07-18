Rajasthan awaits clarity on revolt outcome

Even as the sword of Damocles of disqualification as legislators hangs over the head of Sachin Pilot and 18 of his supporting MLAs, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has revealed in a media interview that he and Pilot have not been on talking terms with each other for the last 18 months. What this reflects is that the State government was running with its two top functionaries looking in different directions. That speaks poorly of the Congress party and its administration. It is a reflection that the party high command was either unaware of this outrageous fact or it was not bothered about how an important state unit was being run in a state in which it was in the saddle. Gehlot on his part has said in the interview that he is prepared to embrace him (Pilot) if circumstances so demand. “Even if he decided to come back, I will hug him with love,” Gehlot reportedly said.

Sachin Pilot too has not come out like a knight in shining armour. His decision to lead a revolt against Gehlot has derailed along the way even as he and his supporters decided to stay away from meetings called by his chief minister. He apparently now wants to return to the party fold and to let bygones be bygones but there is little clarity on whether he would return with no strings attached. The Rajasthan High Court has told the Assembly Speaker to wait until Tuesday for deciding on the disqualification issue so the issue will be in limbo for now. The whole drama is enveloped in mystery, leaving the state administration in virtual suspension.