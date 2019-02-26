Pulwama Attack: Put pressure on Pakistan but keep dialogue route open

Any sensible military expert knows that the talk of retaliatory military action against Pakistan for Pulwama attack, has dangerous consequences and it will not be limited to India and Pakistan alone, it will have a regional character and there is no guarantee of success. Modi is intelligent enough to understand this, but as a political leader and the sole vote catcher of the BJP, he has got an opportunity to give a big push to nationalist feelings and make full use of this mood to win the Lok Sabha elections in May this year. In all his meetings, he is making the point that only a stable government led by him will be able to teach lessons to Pakistan and BJP should be voted back to power as against a weak coalition led by the Congress and the regional parties.