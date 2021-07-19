Policy Watch: Hindi Belt -I – Uttar Pradesh, and the art of kite flying

What is even more horrifying was the state government’s eagerness to allow the Kanwar procession in celebration of Lord Shiva during the pandemic season. If there is any decision that is close to being called a willingness to allow mass murder, it would be this intent. Mercifully, the Supreme Court has stepped in and has – without mincing words – called this intent reprehensible.

It is also tragic that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) should make a song and dance about a few deaths in West Bengal, even while overlooking thousands of deaths caused by state irresponsibility.

Nagging numbers

Then there are numbers that are inexplicable. They contradict other numbers. For instance, in the chart, UP has extremely low drop-out percentages at upper primary and high education levels. Were the numbers true, they would have translated into higher literacy levels. But at 68% the state is below the national average of 73%. This is strange. Especially because its dropout percentages are lower than national averages. Something is surely amiss.

Take another indicator. Per capita income is growing at rates higher than the national average. This is even while its GSDP growth is lower than the national average. This could mean two things. First, that population has already shrunk so dramatically, that per capita growth figures have swelled. Or it could mean that some figures have been fudged. Something is missing, and it will be interesting to know what.

Take a third indicator. Rural share of food expenditure for 2009-10 (latest figures available in the 2020-21 Economic Survey) shows up as 58% which is much higher than the national average of 41%. This is higher than 56% for Madhya Pradesh, though lower than 65% for Bihar. The share of expenditure on food is higher when people are poorer, and it declines when people begin climbing up the economic ladder. Therefore, clearly, UP’s tale of economic prosperity does become a bit difficult to swallow.

Yes, UP does fare a little better when it comes to the urban share of food expenditure, which stands at 46%, lower than the national average of 49%. But UP is largely a rural state. So, it is the rural number that should matter more.

Birth and death

Then take some other indicators. UP’s life expectancy stands at 65 years, lower than the national average of 69 years. Infant mortality stands at 43%, much higher than the national average of 32% And its death rate stands at 6.6%,higher than the national average of 6.2% (which is lower than the 7.265 figure shown by the World Bank).