Poignant story of Indo-Pak bonhomie

It is rare that a poignant, positive story makes it to the news in the context of Indo-Pak relations. The rivalry has become so intense that stories of acrimony and cut-throatism abound. Recently, however, the body of a seven-year-old boy floated down a river from Pakistan to a village in north Kashmir in India. There, it was preserved with ice blocks carved out from the mountainside. Finally, an Indian team carried the dead child through a minefield to the Line of Control and handed it over to the Pakistani army. This was a rare example of humanity. To prevent the body’s decomposition, an exception was made in not handing over the body at an official exchange point which was 200 km away. It was the spirit of accommodation on both sides that resulted in this laudable Indian initiative going through so beautifully at the Teetwal crossing in Kupwara district.

This brings to mind the spirit that prevailed in the India-New Zealand semi-final match in the cricket World Cup in which Pakistani fans cheered the Indian team with gusto despite the animosity that underlines relations between the two neighbours. When Indian wicket-keeper and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was given run out at a crucial stage when he could perhaps have turned the match around, there was support for the fact that India had been unlucky because replays showed there was a grave umpiring error that led to Dhoni’s dismissal. There were, in fact, six fielders outside the inner circle in the field while under the rules only five are allowed. When a Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary mocked at Dhoni as having deserved his ‘disgraceful exit’ there was an uproar from cricket fans. All this generates hope that in peacetime people to people relations are not irretrievable.