PM Modi’s Yoga Mission A Success

rime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. | ANI

Nobody would grudge Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming credit for taking yoga to the international stage. On the International Yoga Day on June 21, he was at the UN headquarters in New York where he led a large group of people, belonging to different nationalities, taking part in yoga. Reports have come of people celebrating the day in various parts of the world. In India, the Supreme Court judges, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, celebrated the day in court premises while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chose the air deck of India’s aircraft carrier to practice yoga. It was on Modi’s appeal, made soon after he became prime minister, that the UN General Assembly accepted the proposal and declared International Yoga Day. It has been providing an opportunity for people from different cultures and walks of life to come together and practice yoga.

The benefits of yoga are numerous, and they are well-documented. It can help reduce stress, improve flexibility, build strength, and promote overall physical and mental well-being. In today’s fast-paced world, where stress and anxiety are rampant, it provides a much-needed escape and a way to reconnect with oneself. It is an ancient practice that has its roots in India. It has been around for thousands of years. It is a holistic system that integrates physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation and ethical principles to promote physical, mental and spiritual wholesomeness. It is not linked to any particular religion and can be practiced by anyone regardless of his religious belief. It is indeed India’s heritage and has been passed down from generation to generation.

Having said this, it must also be clarified that yoga is not a cure for various ailments. There are charlatans of various kinds who use the name of yoga to misguide people. What is good for one person may not be good for another. For instance, Jawaharlal Nehru was fond of doing shirshasana (headstand), considered the king of all asanas, but it would be dangerous for someone else to attempt it without expert guidance. Also, it is improper to exaggerate the benefits of yoga to suggest that it is a panacea for all the ills that a person or society suffers from. That is not what the rishis of yore taught or what we are supposed to pass on to generations to come. It is a good exercise for both body and mind.

