Parents Are Also Mentors & Role Models | Representative Image

A well-known Tamil proverb proclaims, “The mother and the father are the deities whom we know first and foremost.” Mata, pita, guru, devo – lists a saying from our ancient scriptures, placing parents even before God and guru.

This is indeed a great honour! But this honour is to be earned, not just taken for granted.

Today, many parents complain that their children do not respect them and obey them. I would say to them: "Don't stop with complaints. Try a little introspection and see where things are going wrong."

Parents are not only their children's first and foremost teachers: they are also the children's role-models and mentors. If you want your child to be exceptional, you must also become exemplary role-models. As we all know, children are great imitators. They are extremely observant, attentive and sharp– and it is essential that we set a good example before them.

Children look up to their parents as living examples. Teachers and elders tell a boy, "You must not smoke. It is a bad habit and can harm you." The boy sees his father smoking. He says to himself, "People tell me smoking is bad, but papa seems to be enjoying it. I think I shall also smoke when I grow up."

Examples speak louder than words!

The best discipline is self-discipline. Unless parents have self-discipline and self-control, they cannot expect their children to be disciplined.

In some families, children are taught to utter the Name Divine. This is one of the best gifts you can give your children. Faith will come to them spontaneously, and the power of the Lord's Name will stand by them in their darkest hours– and they will surely thank you for bestowing the great gift of Faith on them!

In order to live wholesome, harmonious, meaningful lives, there are other virtues that must be inculcated in children– virtues such as patience, tolerance, compassion, forgiveness and understanding. We must tell them about the gift of human life and explain to them that discipline is needed to reach life’s goals.

(July 23 was National Parents’ Day)

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

