No End In Sight To Parliament Logjam | ANI

The monsoon session of Parliament looks set to be washed out amidst the Opposition demand for a discussion on Manipur and its insistence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the issue. The government, while claiming to be open to a discussion, has remained intransigent on the question of the PM’s statement. The Opposition demand is not unreasonable. After the viral video of the two Kuki women shocked and outraged the nation, the prime minister spoke of his anguish and disgust on the opening day of the session, breaking his 79-day silence on the Manipur situation — outside Parliament. As the leader of the Lok Sabha it is only fitting that he speak in the House on a subject that has roiled the nation and is garnering unwelcome international attention. Modi had in 2017 demanded the ouster of the then Congress chief minister Ibobi Singh for failing to ensure peace in Manipur. By the PM’s own standards, Chief Minister Biren Singh must go; but he has obdurately refused to step down.

The Houses have barely functioned in the first three days and there is little hope that the logjam will be broken soon. Even while there is nationwide outrage since the video started making the rounds on social media platforms, political whataboutery is rife with BJP spokespersons raking up incidents of molestation in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The terrible happenings in Manipur need to be unequivocally condemned. The unspeakable horror that the video portrayed has instead of shaming the political class and given rise to questions such as the timing of its release just before the Parliament session.

Amidst the Parliamentary impasse, the two rival alliances, INDIA and NDA, held protests in front of the Gandhi statue with the former highlighting the Manipur outrage while the latter focused on incidents of atrocities against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar waded into the issue too. Addressing the Jamia Milia Islamia convocation, he said disturbance and disruption are being used as strategic weapons to taint the temples of democracy. He suggested that dialogue and discussion should be the way forward; but the fact is that ruling party members are also not above disrupting proceedings in the Houses, as was evident when they raised former MP Rahul Gandhi’s statements abroad and accused him of tarnishing the image of India.

Who can forget that the BJP disrupted an entire session of Parliament over its demand for a JPC on the 2G scam and various other UPA-era scams? Then party stalwarts such as Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj justified the action. Jaitley said parliamentary disruption is not undemocratic as it sometimes brings greater benefits to the country. “Our strategy does not permit us to allow the government to use Parliamentwithout being held accountable... we do not want to give the government an escape route through debate,” he had said. Swaraj had also justified the frequent disruptions saying not allowing Parliament to function is also a form of democracy. She maintained that the job of runningParliament lay with the government, not the Opposition.

These words should be coming back to haunt the BJP, but the party’s brute majority in the House allows it to bulldoze the Opposition with impunity. Bills are hastily passed without any debate and discussion. Thirty-one bills are lined up for passage in this session including the contentious The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in the capital, The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill and The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill. Any hasty passage of these Bills will be a travesty of legislative practice.

The temple of democracy — as the BJP is wont to describe Parliament — is being defiled by these constant disruptions. There has to be a bit of give-and-take from both sides to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings, but the larger share has to come from the government. Only then will the erstwhile glory of Parliament, marked by debates of the highest intellectual calibre from the treasury and Opposition benches, be revived. The role of the legislature is of prime importance in a democracy, especially the world’s largest one as India is so proud of claiming to be.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)