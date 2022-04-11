No respite for aam aadmi from inflation

There is always a mismatch between the official indices on consumer inflation and the actual bazaar prices. Therefore, the RBI projection of 6.3 per cent inflation in the current quarter does not really reflect the incessant rise in the prices of basic food and fuel staples such as petrol, diesel, and cooking oil in the wake of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is not to suggest that the central bank is impervious to the need to protect consumer interest. No, in fact, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee last week met in the backdrop of the rising concerns about inflation. And rightly, the MPC switched focus from growth to inflation to try and keep prices within its mandated four to six per cent remit. Signaling that it might turn away from the hitherto accommodative stance to tightening interest rates and liquidity should inflationary pressures continue to build up in the economy, for the time being, it left basic rates unchanged. Following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, prices of crude oil have crossed $100 a barrel, pressuring pump prices of petroleum products. Petrol in most metros is now above the psychologically important Rs. 100 per litre while there has been a commensurate increase in the prices of diesel, CNG, and LPG as well. This has had a cascading effect on the general consumer price line with everyday items such as vegetables and fruits registering a sharp spurt. Also, the Ukraine war has disrupted supplies of vegetable cooking oil, a staple in most Indian kitchens. Against this backdrop, the MPC last week unanimously decided to revisit the accommodative stance at its next meeting while keeping the benchmark repo unchanged at four per cent, the 11th consecutive time that the MPC has repeated that feat. However, pressure on bond yields suggested dearer credit ahead. Retail credit by banks for vehicles and homes is unlikely to be costlier because the repo rate remains unchanged, but corporate credit might see slight hardening following the gradual retreat from the accommodative stance. The RBI has also lowered the growth projection from the earlier 7.8 percent to 7.2 percent because of the rising commodity prices globally, following the war in Ukraine. Soon, if the current lull on the Corona front proves durable, growth could return to the pre-Covid normal of four per cent. Despite a salutary increase in direct and indirect tax collections in 2021-22, several sectors of the economy are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic. Without stepped-up infrastructure spending by the central and state governments, and the higher outgo on various welfare schemes undertaken by the Centre, even the current growth rate would have been difficult. Hopefully, manufacturing and real estate, two key private sectors, would gather steam in the coming months, and increase employment and growth. The central bank’s coming tightening of credit should be calibrated to accommodate concerns of the labour-intensive sectors. Meanwhile, all economic indicators suggest that the aam aadmi will have to tighten the belt further before there is a return to the good times.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:46 AM IST