No-Confidence Motion: PM Modi Turns Tables On Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the no-confidence motion in Parliament showcased his combative nature and political manoeuvring skills. The Opposition's strategic move to force him to address the issue of Manipur seemed to have backfired, as he mentioned the state only when the Opposition walked out in protest. What he said was more platitude than a plan of action. After promising restoration of peace, he failed to provide a clear explanation of what he would do. By blaming the Opposition for not accepting Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to discuss Manipur, Modi deflected attention from his own government's responsibilities. This lack of transparency and accountability raises concerns about the government's ability to address the complex challenges faced by the Northeastern state. His speech lacked substance, leaving the people of Manipur without a clear understanding of the measures that will be undertaken to restore peace and stability. Instead of engaging in a constructive discussion, Modi used the situation to his advantage, turning it into a political tool.

It is now more than three months since violence erupted in the Northeastern state. Sadly, violence continues to rage there. It was Modi’s silence that forced the Opposition to bring forward the no-confidence motion knowing fully well that the BJP had a brute majority in the House. On Wednesday, the Home Minister tried to make the government’s stand clear on Manipur but it was more a defence of the inaction on the part of the Central and state governments than a statement of his intents and purposes. Shah’s speech should have been seen as an indication of Modi’s unwillingness to speak about Manipur. In fact, he did not mention Manipur at all during the first one-and-a-half hours of his speech. It is possible that he was forced to say a few words about Manipur only after the Opposition walked out from the House. He used the debate to promise that the nation would become the third largest economy during his third term of office, due from 2024.

The Manipur issue is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention and constructive dialogue. It is essential for political leaders to engage in transparent discussions and provide concrete plans for resolving the crisis. Modi's failure to explain his proposed solutions not only leaves the people of Manipur in the dark but also undermines the trust and faith of the citizens in their elected representatives.

Much ado about flying kiss

In a shocking turn of events, the hallowed walls of the Indian Parliament were witness to an act so scandalous, so outrageous, that it has caused a veritable storm in a teacup. Involved in the discussion is the notorious flying kiss incident involving Rahul Gandhi, a gesture that has allegedly violated the sensibilities of some women BJP leaders. First and foremost, the flying kiss is not Indian. It is an import from the distant lands of romantic comedies and Hollywood glamour. We, as proud Indians, have always been renowned for our impeccable propriety and decorum. We fold our hands in namaste, we bow respectfully, and we exchange pleasantries with the utmost respect and dignity. A flying kiss is an affront to our cultural heritage, an intrusion of Western influence that threatens to destabilise the very fabric of our society. While some have expressed outrage over the flying kiss, it is intriguing to note their selective indignation. These same individuals seem perfectly fine with embracing the Wrestling Federation chief, despite the serious allegations of sexual assault levied against him.

It appears that their moral compass is tuned to a rather peculiar frequency — one that conveniently ignores issues of far greater consequence. Perhaps, we should establish a hierarchy of offences, with flying kisses being at the top of the list, surpassing sexual assault accusations in their disruptive potential. As the nation embarks on this journey of absurdity, political theatrics often take centre stage in our great democracy. We often find ourselves mired in a whirlpool of triviality. Theatrics have become the norm, and the flying kiss incident is merely a reflection of this broader trend. In a country where we celebrate the Kama Sutra, we find ourselves scandalised by a simple expression of affection!

