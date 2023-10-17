Nithari Causes Yet Another Shock

Moninder Singh Pandher and prime accused Surendra Koli | X (Twitter)

The acquittal of Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli in the Nithari killings case is a disheartening blow to justice. The gruesome discovery of 19 children's skulls and the remains of a 24-year-old woman in a drain near Pandher's residence in December 2006 sent shockwaves across the nation. It was a case that demanded a thorough and unerring pursuit of justice. The initial investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police and subsequent involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led to the conviction of both Pandher and Koli, with capital punishment being the verdict. Yet, the recent decision by the Allahabad High Court to acquit them raises disturbing questions about the integrity of the investigation and the judicial process. The court's sympathy for Koli's impoverished background and its concerns about the manner in which the case was investigated have led to this acquittal.

While it is crucial to ensure due process and prevent confessions extracted under duress, we cannot ignore the stark reality that numerous children and a woman were brutally murdered. The court's suggestion that the victims may have been killed for organ trafficking is a disconcerting tangent. While it's essential to explore all possibilities, trading children's organs is not a common occurrence. These children did not die of natural causes; they were victims of violence.

The tragedy here is that numerous parents have lost their beloved children, and they have been denied justice. This is a stain on the Indian judicial system. Justice should not only be blind but also relentless in its pursuit of truth and accountability. It is a solemn responsibility of the justice system to provide solace to the grieving families and uphold the values of law and order. The memory of those innocent lives deserves more than the ambiguity and doubt that shroud this verdict. It is imperative that this case be revisited, and justice be served to the victims and their anguished families.