NCP Crisis: Kaka-Putnya Drama In Full Play

A political upheaval between "kaka" (uncle) Sharad Pawar and "putnya" (nephew) Ajit Pawar is currently playing out in Maharashtra. In a surprising move on July 2, Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government, along with several MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He even approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking recognition as the legitimate president of the NCP and requested the "Clock" symbol be allotted to him. This situation evokes a sense of déjà vu, as Eknath Shinde had previously rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray last June and joined the BJP, successfully gaining recognition as the true Sena.

The notable difference between Ajit Pawar's revolt and that of Shinde is that the former has now returned to his uncle, seeking his blessings and appealing for unity. Shinde did not follow a similar path. Many question why Ajit Pawar revolted in the first place if he intended to seek his uncle's guidance and promote party unity. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel and several MLAs joined Pawar Sr in meeting Sharad Pawar at the Y.B. Chavan Centre, emphasizing his importance by stating that "Pawar is our God." However, they did not explain the initial rebellion against their "God."

The entire sequence of events appears surreal, leading some to wonder if Ajit Pawar's revolt and subsequent reconciliation with his "kaka" were orchestrated according to a well-written script devised by Sharad Pawar Sr in coordination with the BJP. Sharad Pawar, known for his political maneuvering skills, seems to be in control of the developments surrounding his nephew's rebellion, as indicated by the ongoing "Operation Mollycoddle" initiated by Ajit Pawar & Co. It would not be surprising if the "kaka" and "putnya" come together in support of the state government, claiming it to be in the interest of Maharashtra's development. This poses a challenge for Sharad Pawar in explaining these staged twists and turns to opposition leaders attempting to form a pan-India anti-Modi front. Notably, Pawar Sr was absent on the first day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, but his spokesperson confirmed his attendance on Tuesday along with his daughter Supriya Sule, an MP.

Sharad Pawar has a history of flip-flopping, with the most recent instance being his decision to resign as the NCP's president on May 2, 2023, followed by a reversal of that decision within three days due to pressure from Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and "the people of Maharashtra." Interestingly, Pawar was the only opposition leader to oppose a joint parliamentary committee probe into the affairs of controversial industrialist Gautam Adani. It is worth noting that a significant portion of the unfolding events in the state were discussed during Pawar's three-hour meeting with Adani at Silver Oak. Adani's proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the nature of their "courtesy call." Supriya Sule mentioned that her father and Adani have known each other for 30 years, echoing the sentiment expressed in Dionne Warwick's song, "That's what friends are for."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)