Mumbai’s two men of action should team up

In Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, and his counterpart in the police Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai has a couple of action-oriented bureaucrats. Both are citizen centric, media-savvy, and accessible to everyone. Incidentally, both of them won recognition for their work in Dharavi; Pandey as a cop during the post-Babri riots of 1993 and Chahal during the recent pandemic. Last week, they worked in tandem to re-launch Operation Khatara, sending nearly 3,000 abandoned vehicles clogging the streets to the junkyard in a week. While the cops seized the vehicles, the BMC provided temporary dumping grounds. Now, Mumbaikars want the two to work as a duo. Their `jugalbandi’ can be music to the ears of the Mumbaikars long being used to being treated indifferently.

For instance, in encroachment. Thanks to the inaction and even connivance on the part of unscrupulous officers from both departments – the crooks are in `jugalbandi’ – encroachment has become a way of life; shops have encroached on footpaths, land sharks have encroached on mangroves, clubs and local politicians have encroached on open spaces and so on.

The way Pandey has been holding `Janata Durbars’ through his Facebook live and promptly acting on the complaints of the citizens has led to an overnight transformation of the city. There was a law forbidding construction activity at nights and on Sundays but it was obeyed only when Pandey promised citizens that their complaints in such matters would be acted upon. Builders who had entire police stations on their payrolls hot-footed it meekly to the police commissioner’s office to register their compliance. Rogue bikers and motorists thought they had the right of way even while going up the wrong way till #WrongSideDriving did them in. More than 100 FIRs of rash driving were filed against them in two days, their vehicles seized, and they were told to appear in court the next day.

Now, if both the commissioners jointly read out the Riot Act to the encroachers, Mumbai’s footpaths would be walkable once again, the open spaces would be accessible and the destruction of mangroves would be stopped. The BMC often complains about the unavailability of the cops when it comes to demolition drives but in this case, it can be a different story. In fact, a famous incident from Pandey’s life has to do with this subject. Deputy Municipal Commissioner G R Khairnar was demolishing hutments for Dharavi’s arterial 90-feet wide road and Pandey had provided a police contingent to the demolition squad. When Gopinath Munde, then leader of opposition in the State, arrived personally to stop the demolition, he was arrested and put in lock-up. This, despite the fact that, Munde and Pandey shared a good relationship. If Pandey could team up with Khairnar as a DCP, there is no reason why he can’t do the same with Chahal as the police chief. Khairnar managed to demolish many buildings owned by Dawood. There’s no reason why the underworld should not feel the heat now with two upright officers at the helm in the police and the civic body. It should be a double-whammy of sorts.

Chahal has shown that he is his own man in matters of public interest. He was laughed at in Delhi when he was struggling to control the spread of Covid in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, but ultimately Delhi had to follow the Dharavi model of aggressive community action which was lauded even by the WHO. The hard-to-please judiciary, including the SC, appreciated his proactive approach which was used to focus on 55 slums including, Dharavi, where a strict lock-down was accompanied by aggressive sanitation of public toilets, mass coronavirus screening, and a huge volunteer effort to ensure that nobody went hungry.

Now, with the civic house dissolved till the next one is elected, Chahal has absolute power as the civic administrator. Even before this, in February, he had imposed a fine of Rs. 2 lakh on Reliance Jio Infocomm for carrying out illegal trenching and digging up a recently laid road in Byculla. The civic body had also filed a police complaint against the firm. To prevent flooding in Mumbai during the rain, he has told all utility firms to fill their road trenches before May 15 and ordered his men to lodge a police complaint against any firm which messes up the road by leaving the debris behind.

Both Pandey and Chahal have gone from being sidelined to be being promoted and feted by the same set of politicians who sidelined them. Chahal was seen as a Congressman and treated with suspicion by the BJP but now even Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri have lauded him for the “right approach and judicious use of resources." Pandey is the same officer transferred at a press conference by Sharad Pawar, who was the CM at the time of the Munde incident. What has saved both the officers is the work they have done for the public. In Pandey’s case, Pawar changed his decision after several citizens organizations rooted for him. The city desperately needs Chahal and Pandey to work as Jai-Veeru.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:42 AM IST