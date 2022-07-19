Multiculturalism and the rise of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak | PTI Photo

But for a last-minute upheaval, Rishi Sunak is all set to become the leader of the Conservative party and, eventually, prime minister of Britain. He has been consistently leading in the race, with just four left in the field after the third round. His forefathers were from the Punjab and they went to East Africa, from where they migrated to Britain. His parents were both born in Britain and his father served in the British government. His wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy and by virtue of this fact, she is reportedly richer than the Queen of England. Sunak was the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Boris Johnson government. It was his resignation from the Cabinet that precipitated the crisis that forced the prime minister to announce his resignation on July 7. Johnson accused his detractors in the party of being guided by what he called “herd mentality”. Sunak represents white-majority Richmond (Yorks) in Parliament. If he becomes the prime minister, he will be the first person of Indian origin to become the head of government. He has been facing criticism in the social media for an interview he gave when he had just crossed his teenage years, and his wife was trolled when it turned out that the cups in which she served tea to mediapersons were very expensive. “With the cost of each cup, a British family can live for two days”, one commented. The couple, of course, took the criticism in their stride and did not respond.

What is noteworthy is that none of his rivals or the mainstream media questioned his competence to be the prime minister on ethnic grounds. It did not even bother them that Britain was creating a record when a person of Indian origin was becoming prime minister of the country that ruled India, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, for two centuries. What this implies is that the British people have overcome such feelings, and that they do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of ethnicity or religion or culture. Even when the British were ruling India, an Indian, Dadabhai Naoroji, was elected to the British Parliament in the 19th century. There are many countries in the world, including Canada, where people of Indian origin hold Cabinet posts. In the US, a woman partially of Indian origin is just a breath away from the Presidency. In contrast, look at how India has been in this regard. Even today, it is not uncommon for ruling party leaders to refer to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origin, though she is a naturalised citizen of the country and has lived in India almost all her adult life. They don’t even spare her son Rahul Gandhi, born in India. While we celebrate Indians becoming something elsewhere in the world, our own track record has been far from creditable. There was a time when India had members from the minority communities becoming president of the country. They also held positions like the Home Minister, Defence Minister, defence forces chief etc. Today, the situation is different. Muslims constitute about 15 percent of the population but they do not have any representation in the Union ministry. The Christians have just one. What’s worse, the ruling BJP does not have a single member of the Lok Sabha belonging to the Muslim community. What’s more important, they feel discriminated against whether it is on the citizenship law or in the application of criminal laws. When the Ashok Sthambh was erected on the new parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista project, there was an elaborate religious ritual although the Constitution mandates that no exclusive religiosity should be promoted at state cost.

Britain is today one of the most multi-ethnic, multicultural countries in the world. Most of its non-Anglo-Saxon residents are from countries which were part of the British empire where the sun never set. When colonies like India, Sri Lanka and Myanmar were given independence, the British citizens returned to their homeland. The number of the Brits left in India after India gained independence were very few. Because of the colonisation, there was a reverse flow of people from the colonies to Britain. People from the Commonwealth countries like India enjoyed certain advantages. Today, people of Indian origin are one of the largest groups in Britain. Except for some isolated incidents, they have all been thriving. Not only that, they have also become part of the mosaic called the British. Nobody looks askance when he is told that the East India Company, the world’s first multinational company, that came to India for trade but stayed on to rule the country, is today owned by an Indian. In contrast, minorities are tolerated in India but they are not celebrated.