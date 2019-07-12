More uncertainty in crisis-hit Karnataka

The Supreme Court order to maintain status-quo until next hearing on Tuesday on the resignations of rebel Congress-Janata Dal (S) legislators in Karnataka opens the possibility, albeit unwittingly, of new developments in the game of snakes and ladders between the ruling coalition and the Opposition BJP. The unseemly battle for power has already made a mockery of politics and politicians in the once-celebrated southern state which was looked up to for its mature politics.

Soon after the apex court’s order, the BJP and the Congress both moved their legislators to luxurious resorts and hotel to avert poaching with the lure of money and plum ministerial positions. This was after Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had indicated that he was going in for a trust vote to prove his majority in the wake of the revolt in the ranks of the coalition. Sadly, the wining and dining and whatever else the confinement to resorts or five-star hotels entails have become a part and parcel of democracy as it is practised in this country. If this has given democracy a dubious meaning, it is hardly democracy itself that can be blamed.

Considering that the apex court had directed eight of the ‘resigned’ legislators who were found by the Speaker to have not filed the papers in the prescribed format to appear before him, and they had complied with it, a trust vote appeared imminent. But the highest court apparently found merit in senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s argument while appearing for the Speaker, that the MLAs tendered resignation to get away from being disqualified.

He cited a Constitution Amendment in 1974 which made it the Speaker’s duty to verify and ensure whether the resignations were genuine. All said and done, the paralysis in government work that the current crisis has steeped the State into would continue for some more time. Governance is at a standstill and that’s bad news for the State. One can only hope that the crisis would end soon and Karnataka would get back to work. Once the crisis is defused, it would be worthwhile to examine with the benefit of hindsight what the State’s politicians had driven it to. The Supreme Court must find a way to outlaw the practice of leading parties moving their legislators to well-guarded luxury locations on the eve of trust or no-trust votes. Punishment for ‘buying’ legislators to cast their votes in favour of a particular party must also be made punishable with a major deterrent.