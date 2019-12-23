Modi's strategic retreat on NRC reminds us of the importance of dissent

Long after the Mahabharat ended, Arjun asked Krishna for a refresher course of the exquisite PowerPoint presentation Krishna had given, which normies called the Vishwaroop.

Arjun’s impudent request angered Lord K, who commented that such pearls of wisdom were wasted on a dolt. Arjun, however, persisted; as a result, Krishna concluded he was under the influence of Shiva’s ‘prasad’ and told him other tales instead, about Kashyap, about Parasuram, about a Brahmin couple, this and that… This came to be known as the AnuGita. The lesson we learn from this is: what you say at the time of war, you forget in times of peace.

Our politicians faithfully follow this lesson from our holy books -- all those promises confidently declared at the time of the vote-war are promptly forgotten once the vote-war is over.

In the last six years, this has been demonstrated to a tee by the powers-that-be:

‘Acche Din’ will come for all.

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

Black money will be brought back.

GST will be a good and simple tax.

The government cares about economic growth.

Life in Kashmir is ‘normal’.

Demonetisation would wipe out terrorism and Naxalism.

Humour is necessary in political life.

The government believes in dissent.