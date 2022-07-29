Misplaced outrage crowds out other, real issues

Smriti Irani vs Sonia Gandhi |

Union minister Smriti Irani is a woman of many talents, including the art of creating controversies and making tamasha. She is not the only gifted person in this sphere but she’s clearly head and shoulders above many. The outrage she displayed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, laced with generous doses of sneering and snarling from an unseen script, turned a casual slip of the tongue — or a tongue-in-cheek remark — of the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary into a national controversy. At the end of the day, Irani’s over-the-top histrionics were called out by a surprisingly belligerent Congress party and the scores, it could be said, turned even — but India is poorer in the process.

It is essential to look beyond the bluster and boom, which was crafted to fit the television and social media screens, to separate the chaff from the wheat. What was the core issue here? Chaudhary, whether in innocence of the Hindi language or a cheap dig is hard to assess, referred to President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni” during a debate on a Hindi television channel the previous day. It could well be a genuine mix-up between the use of genders in different languages — his mother tongue Bengali is relatively gender-unspecific while Hindi carries specific genders for words, people, positions, and things. Or it could well be that Chaudhary was taking a dig using President Murmu’s gender to press home a point.

Either way, once alerted to its possible offensiveness, Chaudhary could have apologised in the public and to the President herself, and the matter could have been capped. That would have been the mature and reasonable way of handling the issue. However, the BJP’s articulate and over-dramatic women brigade, silent on a number of issues concerning women of India, especially violence against women in states ruled by the party, rushed to “protect” the honour of President Murmu. This is where Irani cleverly twisted the script. Thundering in the LS, her face livid with misplaced rage, she blamed Congress leader and MP Sonia Gandhi for Chaudhary’s slip of the tongue or error of judgement.

Gandhi, she alleged, was the “mastermind behind this conspiracy” and should apologise to the President as well as the Parliament. Her performance, loud and over-the-top as always, set the tone for others such as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman — a demure Piyush Goyal standing behind her — to carry the thunder outside the House. Sitharaman, who has held her silence on the galloping price of LPG cylinders, demanded to know why Gandhi had come across to the treasury benches to enquire about her “role” in the entire scripted drama — or the role thrust upon her. Somewhere in between Irani apparently came up to Gandhi and asked if she could help; a livid Gandhi told her off. The usually lethargic and reluctant Congress joined the battle of histrionics, mocked Irani for making a mountain of a molehill, and drew attention to the fact that Gandhi, a veteran Parliamentarian and senior citizen, was heckled and threatened by the treasury benches and could well have been injured in the fracas.

That this seemingly scripted drama dominated the headlines in most conventional media and social media for two days, the ruling party amply assisted by a largely pliant media and an eco-system of amplification, tell us all that we need to know about priorities of the government and the media in New India. The controversy fuelled by Irani – whose daughter has come under fire for an allegedly illegal restaurant in Goa, an issue that should have instead made the headlines – could have been easily laid to rest by the media by treating it as an also-ran story rather than an issue of grave significance, especially after Chaudhary apologised. But then the media would not have not earned the opprobrium that it does now, including the moniker “Godi media.” From the punishing price rise pushing more Indians into the poverty zone to rising unemployment that is threatening to nullify India’s famed demographic dividend, any number of issues easily pick themselves as top headlines. When controversies are manufactured around issues such as “Rashtrpatni,” the pliant media is clearly letting the government off the hook and training the guns on the opposition.

That apart, the use of this word – as a genuine mistake or a purposeful dig – throws the spotlight on the gendered use of language in public offices. The word President is gender-neutral while its Hindi equivalent Rashtrapati, to a non-Hindi speaker, could well signify the gender of the person occupying the office. Whether in India, where “chairman” is routinely used even when women occupy the position, or in the United States which lays down protocol for the First Lady, official language and terms evolved in era when women were supposed to be mere appendages or arm candy to their more accomplished husbands occupying a high position. India first woman President, Pratibha Patil, also had to occasionally go through the travails of dealing with an office – and its language – crafted for a man. Much can be lost in translation, it is true, but the “Rashtrapatni” controversy was manufactured with the assumption that the public can be fooled with a seemingly significant issue. There are more critical issues to bring out the histrionics over, Ms Irani and Ms Sitharaman.