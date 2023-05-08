Manipur violence: Ethnic conflagration needs to be doused

The recent violence in Manipur, which has claimed many innocent lives and displaced thousands, has its origins in a long-standing dispute between the Hindu Meiteis and the largely Christian Kuki and Naga tribes. The ethnic fault lines in the state run deep but the immediate trigger for the violence was a High Court directive to the state government to recommend to the tribal affairs ministry within four weeks that Scheduled Tribe status be accorded to the Meiteis. The community, which is in a majority in the plains of Manipur, constitutes about 53% of the state’s population. They are relatively better off and giving ST status to them has understandably fuelled anger and fear among the Kukis and Nagas, worried that their quota pie will be eaten into. The court directive triggered protests with thousands participating in a tribal solidarity march to oppose the demand for including the Meiteis in the ST list.

Ethnic tensions have been brewing for sometime after the BJP-led state government started a drive to evict tribals from reserved forest land. This drive is being viewed as an anti-tribal move and ahead of Chief Minister Biren Singh’s visit to Churachandpur last week, the venue of the function he was scheduled to attend was vandalised and set on fire. A gym he was set to inaugurate was also partially destroyed. Kuki leaders claim that hundreds of acres of tribal land have been declared as reserved or protected forests or wildlife sanctuaries rendering the tribals homeless as they have been evicted from their traditional habitat. In March, a rally to protest this ‘encroachment’ of tribal lands turned violent leaving five people injured The state government then withdrew from the tripartite Suspension of Operations ceasefire pact with two Kuki militant outfits, the Kuki National Army and the Zomi Revolutionary Front. The Manipur government also reiterated that it would not compromise on steps to protect its forest resources and eradicate poppy cultivation. Amidst this tribal discontent three churches were razed for being illegal constructions on government land, leading to more anger.

Therefore, the state government should have been prepared for trouble during the tribal solidarity march called after the High Court directive. However, the spiral of violence and arson that unfolded was unprecedented and could not have been anticipated. The Centre has reportedly invoked Article 355 of the Constitution and taken over the law and order of the state. The Army and paramilitary forces have been sent to quell the situation in the state where curfew has been imposed and the Internet has been suspended. It is clear that ethnic tensions are at boiling point and the state government is being viewed with suspicion by the tribal groups. Traditionally the Meiteis have dominated decision making in the state with the chief minister almost always representing the majority community. This has only caused more discontent. The Manipur government has also been accusing the tribals of harbouring refugees from Myanmar in a bid to change the demography of the hill regions where they are in a majority. The ethnic rift in the state is gradually turning into a communal conflict as Hindutva elements among the Meiteis are gaining ground.

It is now imperative for the Manipur government to initiate peace talks with all stakeholders in the state to bring the situation under control. The BJP’s north-east outreach which resulted in its spectacular electoral performance in the region has received a blow with the violence in Manipur. Traditionally north eastern states back the party in power at the Centre in order to gain the fruits of favour and patronage but when their identity and ethnicity are at threat, they may well act to reclaim their pride. It is dangerous to let this wound fester. A resolution to the conflict must be found and if it involves a bit of give and take from both sides, so be it. The north east has made tremendous strides in the last few years as the country is recognising the region’s huge potential. Ethnic or communal strife will only set back its progress. The Centre and the state government must do everything in their power to restore peace to Manipur. The death of so many civilians and the displacement of thousands is unacceptable and someone must be held accountable for this tragedy.

