Manipur Rumblings in Kerala

Church leaders in Kerala, who were cosying up to the BJP after the saffron party’s outreach, have now started raising questions about the situation in Manipur where violence has killed over a hundred people and rendered thousands homeless. The worst affected are the Christian Kukis and Nagas and there have been dozens of cases of churches being burnt and vandalised in the north-eastern state. Kerala priests, who had been making conciliatory noises and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to Christians especially after his Easter visit to the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital, are now questioning his silence on the issue of Manipur. These church leaders who have heretofore remained largely apathetic about attacks on churches and Christians in the Hindi heartland or even in neighbouring Karnataka have suddenly woken up to the dangers their community is facing in the wake of the Manipur situation.

This has come as a big setback for the BJP and RSS in Kerala who had been successful in pitting Christians against Muslims over alleged cases of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad’. A prominent Bishop who had been feted by the BJP and had been in the forefront of the battle against Jihad has now warned members of his community that if they do not wake up to the dangers of communalism they will be the next target of violent attacks. The saffron party faces an uphill task to win back the confidence of Christians who they have been hoping will back it electorally in next year’s Lok Sabha election. Kerala is one of the southern poll hurdles the BJP has not been able to cross. It had hoped that by reaching out to the Christian community and pitting them against the Muslims it would be able to break the jinx but Manipur may prove to be the sticking point.