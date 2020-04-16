Lure of online groceries grows stronger

The business of online groceries has been growing at 67% year on year. There are several factors that have propelled this growth. First, India as a consumption economy. Second, a growing, upwardly mobile middle class that wants the luxury of ordering from home. Third, and this should be a surprise, the coronavirus scare itself.

Obviously, a consumption class, besides purchasing consumer goods, and vehicles, also climbs the ladder of food consumption and other household needs. This includes the convenience of ordering using a mobile app or the PC.

The shopping complex, or the neighbourhood store is always there to pick up one or two items. However, the range of goods and the ability to tempt consumers to go in for impulse buying, and at times attractive prices and offers as well, are what drive businesses to online stores.

The current coronavirus related lockdown could cause a dampener, true. But this may be temporary. With restaurants and malls becoming possible areas from where infection could spread, expect more people to order and dine at home.

Yes, the lockdown has hurt this industry. It is not unusual to find almost everyone reach for the phone to see if any of the online groceries is in a position to deliver daily household items – detergents, cleaners, fruit, vegetables, and even food. Most online stores aren’t in a position to deliver.

Initially, these online stores were compelled to stop deliveries because the national lockdown also included a ban on delivery boys. When that ban was lifted, albeit selectively, half the delivery boys had already migrated to their homes in rural areas (a health hazard). They are still struggling to operate at full capacity.

But look around, the small online grocery stores that serve very small geographical areas, or small communities, are still around. They have focused on their limited distribution and supply networks. Although their range of offerings has diminished, their services are still around. Clearly, the more social distancing is in vogue, the desire to order online, than march into a crowded store, will continue to propel the growth of online groceries.