Letters to the Editor November 12, 2019

Thought for the day:

Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect).

— Mark Twain

Trump, full of charisma

It is enigmatic that even as Trump puts on his performance through endless episodes, he is seen by his devout electorate to deliver his campaign promises with envious chutzpah with an elan of his pre-dawn tweets. Nurtured by the TV, he is not the one to alter either his style or approach. He, like the impressionist painters of the 1870s, rejects formal art form to the capturing of atmosphere and movement. In the world of politics,as in art, what appeals to both heart and mind, ultimately matters. Where others deftly wield a chisel or a dainty brush, Trump uses Twitter and an uninhibited tongue and a timing that defies the basics of scripted production.

-R Narayanan

Two wheels, too dear?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sees the slowdown in automobile sector to continue for now, mainly due to the current macro economic factors long with the upcoming switch to BS VI norms that will lead to a 10-15% increase in two-wheeler prices. The company sees some impact on demand due to 10-15% increase in two-wheeler prices following the shift to new emission norms. It is big jump in price. This will make it difficult for ordinary people to buy a Honda. Therefore, the government and company both should strive to find a good solution that will make the Honda sector easier for everyone.

-Mahmud Qasmi Magdi

An irreparable fissure

Rift between BJP and Sena is widening and is at a point of of no return. Both BJP-Sena leaders avoid each other at city events to show their resentment, as during the seventh death anniversary of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. With the Sena working on parting ways for long, the relationship has been going from bad to worse. Sena has now been pushed to the Opposition benches in the Parliament after withdrawing support to BJP government at the centre. It is better for BJP to keep away from a party, which was menacingly threatening and more aggressive than the opposition. By disrespecting coalition values and fighting tooth and nail with BJP. The honeymoon is over once and for all.

-Gundu K Maniam