Lessons for Uddhav and Company from the EC decision | File Photo

The Election Commission of India’s recognition of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as the true Shiv Sena legitimises efforts to break political parties through defections, poaching, and other means. From an ethical point of view, this complete normalisation of an act cannot be accepted, and it will have a big effect on India’s politics and political future. No matter what the Supreme Court decides in this case, Uddhav Thackeray will have to start his political career over. He can keep playing the victim card, but it won’t help him in the long run. The politics of Maharashtra will also begin to change as a result. Prior to the split, Shiv Sena was not at its peak, and its vote share was declining with each election. But after this disaster, it’s likely that the party led by different groups will lose some of its credibility over time.

Politics of defection in India

In India, the politics of defection is not new, but the new wave of defection through the politics of poaching has become reckless and pervasive in recent years. This kind of politics has happened in many states, like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra. This year, elections will be held in important states, such as Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. It will be interesting to see how defection and poaching affect politics in the real world. It is a relevant time to look at what the Election Commission of India does. First of all, this institution is not only independent, but it is also the most important part of democracy in this country. The democratic election process as a whole depends on this authority. However, the independence of the EC has been under the scanner on multiple occasions. The Opposition has occasionally criticised the Central Election Commission and all state election commissions for their dubious role in a number of crucial electoral decisions.

Apex institutions, like the EC, should remember that their decisions have long-lasting effects. Without getting into the specifics of the Shiv Sena decision, it is important to state that it sets a dangerous precedent, no matter what the EC was trying to do. This will not only legitimise the process of dismantling political parties through poaching, threats, and blackmail, but it will also legitimise the practice itself.

What UT should strive for now

Uddhav Thackeray must realise that he is highly unlikely to return to his former position as the leader of the original Shiv Sena. The question for the people of Maharashtra would be whether they support this illegal method of splintering a political party or whether they remain with the Thackerays. It's not smart to try to guess what people will do, but Mr. Thackeray's main goal should be to spread the politics and ideas he believes in.

No one can think that a political party in the year 2023 will blindly stick to the ideas of the past and refuse to change with the times. Change is the only constant and must also be accepted in politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been criticising Thackeray for abandoning Hindutva and adopting a much more pluralistic and secular political stance, should also recall that, for political reasons, the same party held Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP’s hand in Kashmir.

Uddhav Thackeray is not like his father

Politically savvy individuals recognise that Uddhav Thackeray is unlike his father, Balasaheb Thackeray. In politics, becoming the same person is not essential. Every person from Maharashtra knows how well Thackeray dealt with the Covid crisis in the state. It is also important to recognise how Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders are maintaining the unity of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. Thackeray, Pawar and others have put on a spectacular show in terms of the alliance at a time when Opposition political parties are sceptical of each other and only focused on dividing each other into separate states in the name of expansion.

However, there is no doubt that Uddhav Thackeray must reconsider his political stance. Several allegations are made against his politics, which extend beyond ideology. There have been allegations that Thackeray pushed key Shiv Sena leaders like Sanjay Raut even further by ignoring other senior members. It appears that the statements Raut has admitted to making have harmed the party at a crucial time. In the meantime, Thackeray's alliance and role are good, but it is important for him to stay on his own. Regarding Opposition politics, it appears that Thackeray is becoming increasingly dependent on the Congress and the NCP. It is not a good sign for Thackeray’s political future because, if he fails to win the support of the disenchanted Shiv Sainiks who are hurt by this split, they will either vote for Shinde or, if they wish to distance themselves from the BJP, for the NCP. These will be dangerous and, honestly, detrimental to Thackeray's political career.

-by Sayantan Ghosh

The writer is a doctoral research scholar in media and politics. He tweets @sayantan_gh. Views expressed in this article are personal