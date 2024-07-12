Legal Eagle: New Law Is Needed To Curb Killers Who Drink And Drive

Representative Image

Those who rule us, fool us which is why two horrific hit-and-run cases causing the deaths of three innocent citizens within the last few months have become passe. When two rich brats driving high-end cars rammed their luxury cars into scooterists, we only shake our heads in disbelief which is why politicians rule us, fool us, and use us as tools. The first was the Pune Porsche case on May 19, followed by the second hit-and-run at Worli on July 7 which Aditya Thackeray alleged was a “murder.” .

The old Indian Penal Code, 1860 has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which was passed in the Lok Sabha amid rancorous sloganeering, without a debate and without inviting objections from the people whom our ruling MPs claim to represent. Sections 103 (culpable homicide) and 105 (murder) of the BNS are inadequate substitutes for the old sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 302 (murder) apart from section 161 of the Motor Vehicles Act which were meager deterrents for drunken driving.

Drunkenness is temporary insanity but the prevailing law does not exempt a drunk driver from being sent to jail because he can foresee the consequences of drinking beyond his limit and taking the wheel to drive home. Sections 279 (rash driving on the roads), 304A(causing death by negligence) 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the lives or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering the lives or personal safety of others) apart from section 161 of the Motor Vehicles Act which deals with the duties of drivers involved in accident and causing injuries to people, all envisage simple fines or jail depending on the severity of the accident, according to assistant prosecutor Sanford Fernandes based at Margao in Goa.

The latest horrific incident is that of Mihir Shah who is the son of Rajesh Shah from the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, who was told to resign. But that may be only a temporary setback for such politicians who regard people as cattle. In this hit-and-run, the accused Mihir Shah allegedly drove his car over Kaveri Nakhwa who was riding pillion with her husband. Shah may have lied when he told the Mumbai Police he did not know the woman was trapped under his wheels.

Mihir Shah did not stop after ramming the scooter of the Nakhwa couple. This may attract the offence of murder which is why this man should be given life imprisonment because, unlike the previous delinquent who was a few months short of turning 18, Mihir Shah is 24 years old. Like the previous delinquent, say reports, Mihir Shah exchanged seats with his driver who then drove to Thane to ensure the alleged killer’s girlfriend would hide him. Mihir Shah reportedly exchanged 40 calls with her on his mobile. Like his driver, his girlfriend becomes an accomplice to the murder by trying to assist an alleged fugitive flee from justice.

When the rich and famous drink themselves sick, they hire top lawyers who get bail for their rich clients to save them from going to jail.

On May 19, 2024, the Pune police arrested realtor Vishal Agrawal and his father Surendra Agrawal for allegedly bribing Dr Ajay Taware, head of Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital's forensic medicine department and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer of the hospital, to switch blood samples.

The delinquent boy’s grandfather phoned an MLA who was earlier his employee, who allegedly told the police to go easy on the boy. What is even more stunning is that a woman judge of the Bombay High Court said the teenager had been “traumatised” while releasing him into the custody of his paternal aunt. Such remarks appear insensitive towards the family of the victim who was mowed down by this delinquent teen who voluntarily consumed alcohol.

These drunken youths’ fathers are influential, and have top connections in the government and fund political parties. Those who drive after drinking abuse the judicial process by diluting the case before it reaches the courts. Indians deify godmen, Bollywood actors, and cricketers which is why they refuse to see the dark side of their idols.

Whenever you are part of the majority who worship crooks like godmen, politicians, some actors or cricketers, it is time to step back and reflect.

Olav Albuquerque holds a PhD in law and is a senior journalist and advocate at the Bombay High Court