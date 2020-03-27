Last domino falls: Olympics succumbs to corona threat

Events slated in the months March to August were the worst hit as a cascading pattern of suspensions and postponements began. Only two major events were holding out: Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), which was being held behind closed doors, and the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 24.

On Monday, the NRL authorities gave in under mounting criticism, and on Tuesday, the IOC and Japanese government – after weeks of resistance – pulled the plug on the Tokyo Olympics shifting it to the summer of 2021. Forget cancelling, even deferring a major sports event can be harrowing, and none more than the Olympics, the biggest sports extravaganza that there is.

It comes once in four years, and represents the pinnacle of sporting excellence, commanding the attention of the world. Huge time, effort, energy and imagination from countless people are needed to host the Olympics, and monumental sums of money, too. Japan, it is reckoned, has spent billions (the figures range from 18 – 25 billion USD) already to host the Games, which now stands postponed by a year.

The reluctance of IOC president Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay the postponement till this week is understandable: not only for the cost already incurred, but also because the logistics of hosting the Olympics are so daunting. The other aspect to the Olympics is no less important, and which also played a huge part in prevailing on the IOC and the Japanese government to take the belated call. This has to do about preparations of athletes. Till the Games were suspended, only 57 athletes had qualified. With life across the globe in a state of lockdown, how do athletes prepare, and with what kind of mindset? What about contact sports like boxing, wrestling? Or for that matter, swimming and diving where risk of contamination can be very high?

And then what of team sports involving athletes in proximity with each other for long periods? Anxiety among athletes (stemming from fear of disease as well as inadequate preparation) was rising, several national federations were showing disinclination to participate, and Canada even went to the extent of pulling out of the Tokyo Games. That sealed the issue. Barring the two World Wars, the Olympics have never missed the four-year cycle.

There have been boycotts (US plus most of the Western world in 1980, USSR and the Eastern Bloc in 1984), but since 1988 the IOC has been able to impress on member countries that the Olympics are sacrosanct and must be placed above political conflicts. In the last three decades, the Olympics have become bigger as a spectacle and for showcasing human sporting excellence. Tokyo 2020 held out rich promise of raising the bar in both aspects to hitherto unseen heights.

Within the matter of a few months, sadly, these expectations lie in tatters. Yet, the postponement was imperative. Armed conflicts between countries may not stymie the Olympics any longer, but with a new enemy that threatens humans itself, the terms of engagement must be different.

Finding a counter to the COVID-19 may take time, and this must be accepted with humility, courage and patience. As I mentioned last week too, sport remains crucial to our existence, but preserving life is top priority for all of us on this planet. The writer is a senior journalist who has been writing on the sport for over 40 years.