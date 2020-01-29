Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami: Why both comedian and Modi govt’s response is wrong

Look If you had one shot or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted. In one moment would you capture it or just let it slip?
No matter what you think of the Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami heckling aboard a plane, one has to admire Kunal Kamra’s ability to seize the moment.
For the uninitiated – and the luck few not on Twitter – so-called comedian Kunal Kamra found himself on the same flight with so-called journalist Arnab Goswami. Now, Kamra and Goswami have a lot more in common than both would care to admit.
The major chunks of both their professional lives encompass repeating the same thing ad nauseum till anyone with two brain cells to rub together switches channels or hits mute.
Yet, Kamra must be praised for being a living, breathing example of carpe diem – seizing the moment – as he came face to face with his nemesis. He didn’t miss his chance, heckling Goswami and claiming it was for Rohith Vemula, the University of Hyderabad scholar who committed suicide in 2015.
For his part, Arnab Goswami maintained a dignified silence – a sentence one never thought one would never write – but the knee-jerk reactions from airlines across is deeply troubling.
There are several takeaways from the Kamra-Arnab turbulence.
Kamra – legally and morally wrong
Firstly, the obvious.
Kamra’s actions are wrong – legally and morally. There’s no justification for heckling anyone on a flight and invading an individual’s personal space. One is on a flight, not in Noida where consent is as conspicuous by its absence as auto meters.There’s nothing remotely heroic about randomly shouting at someone on a plane. If Kamra had tried it on an international flight, he’d be in handcuffs faster than one can say bad joke. It’s the sort of behaviour that authorities don't tolerate post 9/11.
Kamra’s hero Rohith?
Secondly, it’s rather hard to believe that Kunal Kamra actually heckled Goswami for his ‘hero Rohith Vemula’.
In case one has forgotten, Vemula was a PhD scholar who killed himself in 17 Jan 2016. His death saw Opposition parties blame the BJP-RSS, while the saffron party had accused the Opposition of using his death for petty political gains.
Director Vivek Agnihotri – whose re-imagination of The Usual Suspects still gives us nightmare – claimed that Kamra said during an interview that Rohit Vemula was ‘fair game in politics to beat Modi’.
According to Agnihotri, the conversation went like this:
Kamra: What is the most effective fake news?
Agnihotri: Rohith Vemula
Kamra: I agree but it worked against Modi. And how?
Agnihotri: You’d sell suicide of a student to beat Modi?
Kamra: Why not? It’s all fair in politics.
Incidentally, Kamra who has an active social media presence but has mentioned his ‘hero’ Vemula only twice on Twitter. Once in May 2017 and once in Nov 2018. In fact, he didn’t even have a single tweet on Vemula in the year he passed away.
It’s quite hard to take Kamra’s sudden deification of Vemula seriously. Of course, the world is a stage and Kamra’s well within his rights to do what’s necessary to grab eyeballs as long as its within the law. One would assume that Kamra keeps his grief private, much like his sense of humour.
