Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami: Why both comedian and Modi govt’s response is wrong

No matter what you think of the Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami heckling aboard a plane, one has to admire Kunal Kamra’s ability to seize the moment.

For the uninitiated – and the luck few not on Twitter – so-called comedian Kunal Kamra found himself on the same flight with so-called journalist Arnab Goswami. Now, Kamra and Goswami have a lot more in common than both would care to admit.

The major chunks of both their professional lives encompass repeating the same thing ad nauseum till anyone with two brain cells to rub together switches channels or hits mute.

Yet, Kamra must be praised for being a living, breathing example of carpe diem – seizing the moment – as he came face to face with his nemesis. He didn’t miss his chance, heckling Goswami and claiming it was for Rohith Vemula, the University of Hyderabad scholar who committed suicide in 2015.