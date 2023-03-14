Kochi: Toxic flames from Brahmapuram waste management plant fuels anger, exposes govt failure

The toxic flames at the Brahmapuram waste management plant that are suffocating Kochi city have laid bare the gross incompetence of the local authorities and the indifference of the state government to a problem that is seriously affecting the health and well-being of thousands of citizens. People in Kochi are choking on the poisonous fumes emanating from the waste dump a few kilometres from the city. Respiratory ailments have been reported and medical experts have flagged the harm caused by this form of pollution to unborn babies, children and the elderly. As the fires in the waste yard rage on with no solution in sight, people’s anger is rising even as many are fleeing the city to take refuge with relatives elsewhere in the state. Is the city’s geographical distance from the seat of power, Delhi, the reason for this tardy response to a serious health emergency?

Many questions have been raised about the role of the Kerala government and its utter failure in managing the situation. Decentralising waste management and leaving it to local municipal authorities to handle it has not worked. It is time for the state government to step in and call in experts to solve this complex problem. Amidst allegations of nepotism and corruption, the award of a waste-to-energy plant contract to a company that supposedly has little expertise in the field has raised eyebrows. A team of the Central Pollution Control Board that visited the site has in its report stated that the plant has not followed the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. But no answers are forthcoming from the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

This is not the first instance of garbage dump fires affecting the health of citizens. The Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi is a classic example where the garbage mountain was famously expected to surpass the height of the Qutub Minar. There too the municipal authorities have failed but the pollution and noxious stench is restricted to an area of East Delhi. The elite New Delhi area and other parts of the vast metropolis that is the national capital have been spared. In the absence of a sound waste management policy, all attempts to improve the urban environment such as the Smart City project (Kochi’s IT zone is in the list) will prove useless. Toxic fumes emanating from garbage dumps cannot lead to world class habitats. Health, hygiene and sanitation are the crucial components of urban existence. It is imperative that those who rule ensure that these basic necessities are provided to citizens.