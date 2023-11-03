FPJ Editorial: Kejriwal's Saga Of ED Evasion | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent actions have raised serious concerns about his commitment to the rule of law and transparency in government. His decision to defy a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his attempts to discredit it as “politically motivated” are deeply troubling. As a public servant, he should have set an example by appearing before the ED and subjecting himself to questioning, rather than avoiding it. His claim that the Centre is manipulating the ED for political purposes may indeed hold some truth, as the agency has faced criticism in the past for its perceived misuse. However, it is crucial to remember that the ED is a law enforcement agency tasked with investigating financial misconduct and money trails. If the chief minister believes that the notice issued to him is legally untenable, the appropriate course of action would have been to approach the courts and challenge it. Instead, he has chosen to disregard the summons, creating an unsettling precedent.

The question arises: how long can Kejriwal continue to evade the ED’s questioning? By avoiding the investigation, he not only damages his own credibility but also raises suspicions about his involvement in the excise policy case, which allegedly involves a substantial money trail of Rs 336 crore. It is essential to note that his deputy, Manish Sisodia, is already in jail, and the courts have repeatedly rejected his bail applications, indicating a strong prima facie case against him. Another prominent party leader, Sanjay Singh, is also behind bars. And so is another former minister Satyendra Jain. Kejriwal’s failure to convincingly defend the actions of his party members, particularly when they are close associates, has eroded the trust of the public. Ideally, he should have addressed these legal and law enforcement challenges rationally and transparently. Instead, his decision to engage in a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh with his Punjab counterpart, who also belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party, only reinforces the perception that he is avoiding accountability.

In the interest of upholding the principles of democracy and the rule of law, Kejriwal must reconsider his actions and cooperate with the ED’s investigation. Evading questioning only deepens the suspicion and erodes the public's trust. It is imperative for him to face these challenges head-on, respond to the allegations, and provide a clear and compelling defence. Otherwise, the shadow of doubt and mistrust that currently looms over him and his party will only continue to grow, leaving the people to wonder if something is indeed amiss in Delhi’s political landscape.

