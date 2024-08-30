JP Nadda Gives A Piece Of Advice To Kangana Ranaut For Anti-Farmers’ Contemptuous Outburst |

It is an established fact that BJP has been maintaining a studied and deliberate silence over controversial and hateful remarks against its senior leaders including former information and broadcasting minister, Anurag Thakur (Goli Maaro Salon Ko),Yogi Aditya Nath(Love Jihad),Girriraj Singh’s statements, lynching, communal attacks by its outfits like Bajrang Dal etc.

It can be attributed to its political benefit of polarization, but it did reprimand a foul-mouthed leader, Kangana Ranaut fearing serious fallout in ensuing Haryana polls in October. BJP slammed Ranaut for linking farmers protest to Bangladesh unrest and said “she has 'no right' to speak on party's behalf and she should be careful in future.”

BJP national president, J.P.Nadda summoned her twice in a week.

Kangana who belongs to his state and gave a piece of advice to her to behave like an elected representative of the Mandi constituency who have got high expectation from her. But her critics are pessimist about the impact of Nadda’s guidance as none can stop fractious and intractable person like Kangana from repeating such political blunders as she does react even on ‘world affairs’ which is perfectly within her fundamental rights.

BJP was prompt in taking serious action against its spokesperson, Nupur Sharma in 2022 for her offensive comments against Prophet Mohammad otherwise it could have even spoiled relations with araba nations. court had used strong words against her saying, “her loose tongue has entire country on fire.” BJP unit’s head of Delhi, Navin Kumar Jindal was expelled for sharing a screenshot of Nupur’s comments on Twitter.

Interestingly, BJP high command was also quick to warn and distance itself from disdainful and insulting outburst of Kangana ,MP, Mandi Lok Sabha in Himachal, who compared Farmers protest in India likening to Anarchy in Bangladesh and went further by sharing the clip of her interview on X(Twitter) which said “ “Bangladesh like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn’t have been the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded.”

Contrary to it, while the Congress has occasionally taken steps to discipline or distance itself from controversial remarks made by its leaders, such actions have not been as publicly pronounced or frequent as those seen in the BJP. The approach seems more reactive than proactive, often following public backlash rather than pre-emptive reprimands. There are negligible instances when Congress took serious actions against its erring, vulgar and smutty leaders who crossed every limit of morality and decency. Congress however, suspended Mani Shankar Aiyer for his abusive language against PM in 2017 and paid heavy price in Gujrat elections. But congress showed leniency to Sanjay Nirupam, Maharashtra party leader in 2018 who had indulged in personal disparagement against PM and just distanced itself from the statement. In this context leaders like Digvijaya Singh (several controversial spates against BJP and RSS leaders),Prithviraj Chauhan (recent derogatory remark against Hindu deities) got away with mild warnings. In this way, Congress party has got moral right to point put accusing fingers on BJP though extent of heartedness could vary from each other.

While dwelling upon the uneasiness caused in BJP circles in Delhi due to untimely and atrocious remark of Kangana against farmers, none can deny the fact that Voters of Mandi Lok Sabha seat are hanging their heads in Shame over the contemptuous outburst of their MP Kangana Ranaut. Bollywood queen Kananga Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand which keep her in limelight though for bad purpose which denigrate her in the estimation of people. Kananga’s recent statement, thereby, comparing farmers’ agitation with anarchy in Bangladesh has landed her in soup as it has embarrassed the entire BJP which has reprimanded this loose Cannon.

Political observers say that it could have serious fallout on the Haryana polls which will be held in October this year. The farmers community might feel offended, and Congress may exploit it to derive political mileage out of the controversy. Kangana had called agitators even terrorists and never apologized. She was slapped by CRPF constable at Chandigarh Airport as she had accused Panjabi women for participating in farmers’ agitation for the lust of money. The previous regime headed by Mohan Lal Khattar had annoyed the agitating farmers as withdrawal of cases registered during agitation were not withdrawn and barricades were erected to block agitators to March to Delhi.

In a related development, majority of the Himachalis especially those who elected her to parliament are feeling ashamed over her indentation against the farmers. Some of them felt that they committed blunder by defeating energetic and enthusiastic Congress candidate, Vikramaditya Singh who could have proved as an asset to the state unlike Kananga who has degraded them in the eyes of countrymen.

A cursory look at the controversies raked by Kananga shows that she has never regretted for her political blunders which have miffed her party. Kangana Ranaut, the unapologetic queen of Bollywood, has garnered as much attention for her talent as she has for her controversies. Her outspoken nature and bold statements have often landed her in the eye of the storm, making her a polarizing figure in the Indian entertainment industry. Here’s a look at some of the most significant controversies that have defined her career.

1. India's Independence as 'Bheek' Controversy; In November 2021, Kangana Ranaut stirred a massive controversy by commenting on India's independence. During a television interview, she remarked that India’s independence in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) and that the country truly attained freedom in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. This statement was widely condemned across the political spectrum, with critics accusing her of disrespecting the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Various political leaders, historians, and the general public expressed outrage, leading to calls for action against her. Despite the backlash, Kangana remained unapologetic, further Fuelling the controversy.

2. Twitter Feud and Suspension; Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for violating the platform's guidelines. Her account had been flagged multiple times for spreading misinformation, hate speech, and inflammatory comments. The final straw came after she made incendiary remarks related to the West Bengal elections, which were perceived as inciting violence. Kangana frequently engaged in Twitter feuds with various celebrities, politicians, and journalists, using the platform to voice her often controversial opinions. Her suspension from Twitter was a significant development, as she had used the platform extensively to communicate with her followers which was later revoked.

3. Feud with Varun Gandhi in November 2021, after Kangana's controversial "bheek" remark, BJP MP Varun Gandhi criticized her on Twitter. He questioned her patriotism and asked whether her comments were a sign of madness or a form of treason. Kangana, known for not backing down, responded with a post on Instagram, calling Gandhi's criticism "a petty controversy." She accused him of creating unnecessary drama, which she claimed was typical of political leaders trying to gain attention. This exchange between Kangana and Varun Gandhi further escalated the controversy, drawing widespread media attention.

Clash with the Shiv Sena: The Mumbai Incident; In 2020, Kangana found herself embroiled in a bitter feud with the Shiv Sena, a dominant political party in Maharashtra. It all started when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Her comment was seen as an insult to the city and its residents, sparking outrage. The Shiv Sena, particularly its leader Sanjay Raut, hit back, with Raut suggesting that Kangana should not return to Mumbai. The situation escalated when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of Kangana’s office, citing illegal construction. Kangana accused the Maharashtra government of targeting her for speaking out against nepotism and the alleged Bollywood drug mafia. This confrontation took shape of a political dimension, with Kangana aligning herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and openly criticizing the Shiv Sena-led government. The incident highlighted Kangana’s willingness to take on powerful political entities, further cementing her image as a fearless, albeit controversial, and figure.

Kangana Ranaut vs Sanjay Raut ; Remember the time when Kangana had said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? Well, in a series of comments against the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut,etc. Kangana Ranaut had said, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffiti in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (sic)?".Sanjay Raut's response was strong one when he said “Kangana Ranaut is a mental case. She is spitting in the plate she eats from. There are some political parties supporting her. Let her go to PoK. The government should fund her two-day visit to PoK. If the government does not, we are ready to bear the cost for her trip to PoK. Also, our government says that PoK is our part. So, what she is talking about. [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi Saheb has carried out surgical strikes in PoK. So, which side Kangana stands? Is she on the terrorist's side? What is her mental state?" Another epic response, isn't it?

The Farmers’ Protests: A Social Media Storm ;Kangana’s controversial tweets during the 2020-21 farmer protests in India added yet another chapter to her long list of public disputes. She criticized the protests and even got into a heated exchange with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Kangana labelled the protestors as "terrorists" and accused them of being manipulated by anti-national elements. Her comments were met with severe backlash, particularly from the Punjabi community and supporters of the farmers. Many accused her of being insensitive to the plight of the farmers, and her tweets were flagged for spreading misinformation. Twitter even temporarily suspended her account for violating its policies. This controversy underscored Kangana’s penchant for making incendiary statements on social media, often without regard for the consequences. Her polarizing views on the farmer protests further solidified her position as a divisive figure in Indian society.

The buck does not stop here as there are numerous Bollywood related controversies which have been added to Kangana's already controversial public persona, reinforcing her reputation as a polarizing figure in Indian cinema and public life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Conspiracy Theories and Drug Allegations; Kangana was one of the most vocal celebrities following the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. She claimed that Sushant was a victim of the "Bollywood mafia" and alleged that he had been ostracized by the industry. Her statements fueled conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant’s death, with many of her fans rallying behind her in seeking justice. Kangana’s involvement didn’t stop there. She also made explosive allegations about widespread drug use in Bollywood, accusing several top stars of being part of the drug nexus. Her claims led to a series of investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), further dividing the industry. While some praised Kangana for her courage in speaking out, others accused her of exploiting Sushant’s death for her gain. Her relentless pursuit of what she described as the truth kept her in the headlines, but it also alienated many of her industry peers.

The Nepotism Debate: Taking on Karan Johar ; The controversy that catapulted Kangana into the national spotlight was her infamous appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2017. She labelled Karan Johar as the "flagbearer of nepotism" and "movie mafia," accusing him of promoting star kids over outsiders like herself. This ignited a nationwide debate on nepotism in Bollywood, with Kangana emerging as the voice of those who felt marginalized by the industry's elite. Kangana’s comments were a direct attack on the industry's power dynamics, challenging the status quo. Her bold stance resonated with many aspiring actors who felt side-lined. However, it also drew significant backlash from industry insiders, who dismissed her claims as baseless. The term "nepotism" became a buzzword, with Kangana being both hailed as a whistle-blower and criticized as a troublemaker. The Hrithik Roshan Saga: A Personal Feud Gone Public. Kangana’s alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan turned into one of Bollywood's most sensational controversies. It began when Kangana referred to Hrithik as her "silly ex" in an interview. Hrithik responded with a legal notice, denying the relationship and accusing Kangana of defamation. What followed was an ugly public spat that played out in the media, with both sides exchanging accusations and legal threats. Kangana claimed that Hrithik had pursued her, while Hrithik maintained that she was delusional. The controversy escalated into a full-blown scandal, with leaked emails, forensic reports, and media trials. Despite the personal nature of the feud, it became a public spectacle, drawing intense scrutiny and dividing public opinion.

The Manikarnika Fallout: Creative Differences and Accusations; Kangana’s directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was mired in controversy even before its release. Reports of her taking over the film's direction midway through production led to accusations of side-lining the original director, Krish. Several cast members, including Sonu Sood, walked out of the project, citing creative differences with her. Kangana defended her actions, claiming that she stepped in to save the film. However, the controversy led to a public war of words between her and the cast and crew, with accusations of unprofessional behavior flying both ways. Despite the turmoil, Manikarnika was a commercial success, but the controversy surrounding its production lingered.

The Deepika Padukone Feud: Mental Health and social media; Kangana has also been vocal in her criticism of fellow actress Deepika Padukone, particularly regarding mental health awareness. After Deepika spoke openly about her struggles with depression, Kangana took a swipe at her, questioning the authenticity of her claims and accusing her of using mental health as a promotional tool. Kangana’s remarks sparked outrage among mental health advocates and Deepika’s fans, who saw her comments as dismissive and harmful. The feud highlighted Kangana’s tendency to court controversy by targeting her peers, often on sensitive issues.

Kangana Ranaut vs Justin Rao ; Now that was a row to remember. Get what we did there? If you are wondering who Justin Rao is, well, he's a journalist. During the promotions of Judgementall Hai Kya, which starred Kangana along with Rajkummar Rao in the lead, Kangana accused a journalist of running a "smear campaign" against her. Why? Because he gave her film Manikarnika a negative review. "Tum mere baare mei kitni gandi gandi baatein likhte ho. Jingoistic bolte ho. Itni gandi soch laate kahan se ho?" The actress went on to say, "You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake by making a film? You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism," Kangana said.

Justin, while he was being accused, calmly responded to Kangana and said that she was being "unfair". A review is personal, and it is a matter of perspective, after all. That wasn't all. The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India wrote a letter demanding a public apology from Kangana and the producers of Judgmental Hai Kya that is Balaji Telefilms. And they did. “A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film Judgmental Hai Kya’s actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn...While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident,” read the statement.

Kangana Ranaut’s journey in Bollywood has been as tumultuous as it has been astoundingly successful by all yardsticks. Her controversies, ranging from battles with industry insiders to political confrontations, have made her one of the most talked-about personalities in India. Whether viewed as a fearless crusader against injustice or a provocateur who thrives on conflict, Kangana’s impact on the industry and public discourse is undeniable. Her ability to remain unapologetically herself, despite the numerous controversies, has ensured that she remains a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen.

(Writer is political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)