It’s Time For Action In Manipur

Manipur Police Nabs Main Accused From Thoubal In Connection With Viral Video Of 2 Kuki Women Paraded Naked |

Better late than never, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken at last about Manipur. He not only condemned the shameful episode of two tribal women being paraded naked but also vowed to take stringent action against the perpetrators. Taking his cue from Modi’s statement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced his determination to bring the guilty to book and give them the severest punishment. Within a few hours, one of the persons involved in the incident, who could easily be identified from the video, was arrested. Incidentally, these actions came only after the Supreme Court took cognisance of the case and warned the Central and state governments that it would be compelled to act if they failed in their duty. The court's intervention in this matter highlights the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

The fact that it took the prime minister two and a half months to publicly condemn the violence in Manipur is deeply troubling. The incident in question occurred in Senapati district, a day after the violence began on May 3. An FIR was also registered against some persons in the area. Yet, the chief minister claims to have been unaware of it. Such negligence raises questions about the government's commitment to protect the rights and safety of its citizens, especially those from marginalised communities like the Kukis. It is crucial for a thorough investigation to take place to ensure that all those involved in the heinous act face appropriate legal consequences. There are many videos, which are blood-curdling and traumatic, in circulation. They are too graphic for social media to allow them to be circulated. That does not mean that they did not happen. Of course, this raises the question of whether the ban on the Internet in Manipur was good or not.

The ban, ostensibly implemented to prevent the spread of violence and misinformation, is a contentious issue. While security concerns are valid, it is important to strike a balance between maintaining public safety and safeguarding civil liberties. Blanket bans can have severe consequences for the general population, hindering communication. If the impugned video was circulated immediately after the two women were shamed and tortured, all those guilty could have been punished with a deterrent effect on others. The prime minister's words alone are not enough. Immediate and concrete action is needed to address the root causes of violence in Manipur and ensure not only the safety and security of all its citizens but also hefty compensation for the losses they suffered. He should also let the world know whether peace is possible when the chief minister himself and his partisanship are problems.

