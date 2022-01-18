Is Mandal brigade churning up a counter-revolt in Uttar Pradesh?

Is Uttar Pradesh writing a new script in Indian politics? Is there a major social churn taking place in the state? Is Hindutva politics on the retreat? Is a counter-revolution of sorts rearing its head against the politics of religion? Is Mandal politics reasserting itself in the state? Or due to the contradiction between the politics of Kamandal and Mandal, a new thesis is emerging which might take Indian politics to another level? I know there will be many who will say that it's too early to predict anything.

I also partially agree with this thinking but if there are certain social hints, in my opinion, those should be studied in detail. UP elections are probably the most important assembly elections for the Sangh Parivar in recent years.

The state is not only the abode of Ram Janmabhoomi, where the Babri Masjid was demolished but it is the original laboratory of Hindutva politics. It was in UP that the BJP formed the government after the Advani’s rath yatra. It was here for the first time that the BJP experimented with the politics of social engineering.

The BJP was then known as the Brahman Bania party. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a Brahman, was the most charismatic leader of the party. But the BJP chose Kalyan Singh, a backward leader, as its chief minister. Kalraj Mishra, a Brahman, another tall leader in the state was relegated to the second spot. This was the time when political pundits assumed that Hindutva politics would not be an all-India phenomenon. The general sentiment was that the BJP might have gained due to the rath yatra and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement but to imagine that it would replace the Congress system was unthinkable.

The Congress was, of course, weakened but it was still in a position to form the government and usher in economic reforms. This theory further gained currency when after the Babri demolition, the BJP lost three out of four states in the assembly elections, including UP. Since then, it could never get a majority in the UP assembly till 2017. UP politics has been dominated by simultaneous movements - the Dalit movement led by Kanshi Ramand Mayawati and the OBCmovement led by Mulayam Singh Yadav. These two movements were in fact the two offshoots of the Mandal movement that was fighting for social justice and equitable distribution of power.

The Dalit movement regularly flirted with the politics of Hindutva, but it never allowed Hindutva to dominate either the government policies or its politics. After the desertion of Kalyan Singh from the BJP, the party was no longer a major player in UP politics. It was believed that the politics of Mandal had eclipsed the politics of Hindutva. But the 2014 parliamentary elections turned the tables. The emergence of Modi at the national level was a big boost to the politics of Hindutva. In UP, the BJP and its ally, the Apna Dal, most unexpectedly won 73 seats out of a total 80. And it had 42 per cent votes.

This was a jump of a whopping 28 per cent vis a vis the BJP’s 14 per cent in the 2012 assembly elections. Those who thought that it was a fluke were forced to eat theirwordswhentheBJPrepeatedspectacular victories in 2017and in 2019. Several analysts propagated the theory that this was made possible because the BJP, through the RSS and other organisations affiliated with it, had managed to win over a large section of the OBC and Dalit communities. There were proud proclamations about the RSS finally having managed to unite the larger Hindu family; that it had broken the millennium-old rigid caste barrier and erased their historical memory, the backward castes and Dalits had morphed their caste consciousness into a meta consciousness of Hindutva.

The RSS was seen to have accomplished the impossible. The OBC and Dalit identities had been merged into a Hindu identity. Even then I had contested this thesis and said it was erroneous to assume that change in voting behaviour automatically meant they had forgotten their caste identities and erased the civilisational memory of oppression by the hegemonic upper castes.

A large section of the Mandal forces had voted for the BJP and Modi not because they had suddenly become Hindutvawadi, but because they were disappointed with the Congress at the national level and the Samajwadi Party and the BSP in the state. They were looking for an alternative and the BJP led by Modi had presented itself as an alternative, with a new development model. Modi promised to erase corruption from the public sphere; providing two crore jobs every year was a very attractive offer, farmers were told that their incomes would be doubled by 2022 and the Indian economy would be a five trillion-dollar economy in 2025, the black money stashed in foreign banks would be brought back to India and everyone would get Rs 15 lakh in their account and India would emerge as a global power. But over the next few years, all this proved to be mirage.

Today, the economy is in a shambles,farmers are on the war path, unemployment is at a record high,the price rise is so steep that petrol and diesel are at Rs 100 a litre and above and vegetable oil costs Rs 200 a litre. Corona was so badly mismanaged that Hindus were forced to throw the bodies of their loved ones in the Ganges instead of cremating them, and the government was so arrogant that when someone complained about the lack of oxygen,they were put behind bars.

If during the pandemic, 84 per cent of the population witnessed a substantial dip in their income, then the billionaires’ income grew exponentially, for example that of the Adani group. I am not denying that the ideology of Hindutva has not increased its area of influence. Today, Hindutva is a powerful idea, and a section of the society is indulging in minority bashing but to assume that a majority of the OBC and Dalits have forgotten their past and have become a weapon in the hands of Hindutva is not true.

Therefore, it is no surprise that in UP when a large section of the OBCs realised that in the last few years, Hindutva had taken their support to form the government but had hesitated to share power with them, there has been a definite shift among the backward castes. Powerful OBC leaders are leaving the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party.

Behind the tall claims of empowering the OBC stands the hard reality that today in the UP assembly, the BJP has 48.2 per cent upper caste MLAs though the upper caste is only 20 percent of the population.

At the same time the number of OBC MLAs shrank from 27 per cent to 25 per cent vis a vis 2012. My argument is that if Mandal forces were so enamoured with the idea of Hindutva, then why this ‘away’ movement amongst the OBC leaders and their social base? Is it because a new aspirational class has emerged among them, which believes in a transactional relationship? The rise of literacy, the penetration of smartphones, global connection with the larger mass through social media has created new consciousness among them and they are no longer willing to play second fiddle to the upper caste. Hindutva might be a good proposition, but it is not attractive enough in the absence of equitable distribution of power for a permanent alliance with them.

The true reflection of this phenomenon might not be very visible in this election but it can be said with a lot of certainty that a counter-revolution by the Mandal forces is in the offing and what we are witnessing today is the interregnum between the politics of Hindutva and this counter-revolution.

(The writer is the author of Hindu Rashtra and Editor, SatyaHindi.com)

