Insight: Kharge’s fear of falling short in Karnataka

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark that his party must win 150 seats in the Karnataka assembly elections to stave off a split, can be read in different ways: as a potshot at the BJP, an acknowledgement of the internal tussles within his own party, or an appeal to voters against a hung verdict.

Kharge’s anxiety is understandable. The Congress has not won a major state in the last five years and is under tremendous pressure from potential allies to secure at least a couple of victories in the assembly elections ahead of Lok Sabha 2024.

Both Kharge and his de facto leader, Rahul Gandhi, have personal stakes in the election. The former because Karnataka is his home state (and Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the bar when he delivered his bailiwick, Gujarat, to the BJP with a four-fifths majority), and the latter because he devoted three weeks of his Bharat Jodo Yatra to Karnataka.

Is Kharge fearful that his party, which has a clear edge as of now, will lose traction once the ‘Modi magic’ is unleashed? Outcomes in Karnataka are difficult to predict, given that voting patterns in the six regions of the state are different. If the Congress is strong in Hyderabad Karnataka and Bengaluru and the Janata Dal (S) in Old Mysuru, the BJP dominates Coastal Karnataka and has the advantage in the Central and Kittur Karnataka regions.

Kharge insists that the Congress stand united, unlike the BJP which has suffered a rash of defections after dropping 20-plus sitting MLAs. Why, then, is he afraid of a split? Its top leaders together represent a powerful social coalition: Siddaramaiah is an OBC, D K Shivkumar a Vokkaliga and G Parameshwara a dalit. The trouble is that all three are chief ministerial aspirants.

Besides, the Congress has recently inducted rebel leaders from the BJP to boost its prospects among the electorally powerful Lingayats, who wield influence in some 70 constituencies. Former CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi are expected to deliver the Lingayat vote, currently aligned with the BJP, to the Congress. On the other hand, they will strengthen the Lingayat lobby within the Congress, which wants its own CM. The party has not had a Lingayat CM since Veerendra Patil in 1989.

The BJP claims, with some justification, that it is not worried about the defections. For one thing, Shettar and Savadi’s influence is overstated. For another, BJP stalwart and former CM B S Yeddiyurappa remains the tallest Lingayat leader in the state, and the party has left no stone unturned in its outreach to the community, setting up a Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation, promising a two per cent increase in reservation and erecting a statue of the Lingayat seer, Akkamahadevi, in Shikaripur (where Yediyuruppa’s son is contesting). Besides, it is looking to the powerful Lingayat mutts to extend their support to the party.

In this context, former CM Siddaramaiah’s remark on ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ was unfortunate. While the Congress leader was seeking to leverage public resentment against widespread corruption, he need not have referred to CM Basavaraj Bommai’s caste affiliation.

Corruption is in fact the major issue in the election, and is seen as one of the reasons why Yeddiyuruppa yielded chief ministership to Bommai in 2021. The contractors’ association in the state had accused the ruling dispensation of ignoring massive kickbacks in government projects. A contractor’s suicide cost minister K S Eshwarappa his job and ticket.

The Congress took full advantage through its ‘PayCM’ campaign, which lost some of its bite when the Karnataka High Court rejected D K Shivkumar’s appeal against the CBI probe into charges of disproportionate assets against him. The leader also lost points when he arrived late for a press conference and far from apologizing, told journalists who had decided to leave that he would ‘speak to their management’.

Both the Congress and BJP are focussed on Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru, which contributes 57 seats to the state assembly. It is here that the shape of the Karnataka government will be determined, because it returns the maximum number of JD(S) legislators. If the JD(S) manages to defy opinion polls and increase its seatshare, it may hold the balance of power.

The BJP, too, is targeting Vokkaliga votes aggressively, with a ticket allocation of 42 against 34 in 2018. It has set up a Vokkaliga Development Board, unveiled a statue of the community’s iconic leader, Kempegowda, and promised an additional two per cent quota. It has also focused strongly on S.Cs, S.Ts and OBCs.

Karnataka has seen more than its fair share of political turbulence with two governments and three CMs in the last five years. Whoever wins, the state could do with a spell of stability. That may be what Kharge was seeking to convey.

Bhavdeep Kang is a senior journalist with 35 years of experience in working with major newspapers and magazines. She is now an independent writer and author