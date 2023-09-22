India’s Social Fabric Is Being Eaten Into

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri |

On September 21 Ramesh Bidhuri, a Member of Parliament, stood up in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and hurled communally-loaded slurs and Islamophobic invectives at fellow member Kunwar Danish Ali. It did not take long for communal hate to move from election speeches and religious processions in the past few years into the hallowed hall of India’s Parliament, after all, but this marks a new low in the country’s Parliamentary history. It also raises serious questions about the impunity with which abuse against minorities is used in public discourse, sections of the media, social media platforms, and other forms of communication, perhaps with the tacit approval or imperceptible blessing of those in power.

As soon as Bidhuri’s anti-Muslim tirade became viral provoking outrage from many sections within and outside the Parliament, the remarks were expunged from the LS records and the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from south Delhi was handed a “warning” by Speaker Om Birla with a threat of penalisation if the offence was repeated. Later, the party sent him a notice to explain his conduct in ten days. Ali, representing Amroha on behalf of the Bahujan Samaj Party, wrote to the Speaker demanding action for the “most foul, abusive invectives” directed towards him, called it “heart-breaking”, and requested action as a breach of parliamentary privilege. The procedural action will take its own course because Bidhuri, perhaps in his enthusiasm to display loyalty to his party leaders, went a step too far and embarrassed them.

However, it would be a mistake to view this incident only in terms of parliamentary procedure, fallen standards of debate, and so on. It must be recognised for what it represents: the mainstreaming and legitimisation of hate in a country where nearly one in every four-five citizens is a non-Hindu. Those who preside over the apparent success of the G20 Summit and gloat about being ‘Vishwaguru’ should pause and reflect hard on how they have allowed hate to become so mainstream and legitimate, so cool, to use the language of this era. Dividing Indians and pitting them against each other on the basis of their religious affiliations would have won elections for the BJP but would party leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh reflect on where they are taking the nation and what the outcomes could possibly be?

There was hardly a time when modern India was entirely free of religious bigotry and hate against other communities, but the past decade brought about a significant shift in this. The fact that top leaders openly used hate as strategy, successfully so when measured in electoral numbers, mainstreamed it; the fact that they also rewarded those who were willing to go to extremes, helped legitimise it further. Hate against minorities, or anyone who was pronounced as ‘the other’ such as rationalists, became the new cool, a part of everyday discourse and life. There is, therefore, no way in which the venom and abuse seen around can be dialled down even a notch without the appropriate and unequivocal signals from the very top. It will take immense effort even if the BJP top brass begins to walk this path, which itself is doubtful.

Bidhuri was not emboldened in a day or a week, similarly other MPs who won their seats using anti-minority hate as an electoral strategy; hate has empowered Hindus down the line and will not be rolled back easily. From classrooms like in Uttar Pradesh to railway trains where 16-year-old Junaid was killed, hate is the new social currency. This brings into sharp focus the need for the unequivocal line that Opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has taken and his clear words about “nafrat ki bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan”. Politicised hate has to be encountered politically, in the political marketplace. Gandhi, or his advisers, understood this and have stood firm on this line in the past few years. But this stream of thought needs a larger and firmer backing — not only from politicians but also from intellectuals, civil society leaders, the academia, the scientific community, and religious leaders too. This is not only about the present but also about the future. Enough is enough; India’s resilient-but-sensitive communal fabric cannot be hypothecated to the political ambitions of the BJP.

