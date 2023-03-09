In democracy, trust begets trust | Shutterstock

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar is never tired of advocating the cause of democratic institutions. It was only recently that he described Parliament as the North Star of democracy. He is unambiguous when he says, “parliamentary sovereignty and autonomy cannot be permitted to be qualified or compromised as it is essential for the survival of democracy. The more subtle the incursion, the more dangerous it is”. What has been distressing him is the Supreme Court rejecting the proposal of the National Judicial Commission for appointment of judges contained in a Bill passed by Parliament. It is a different matter that he did not give much importance to the will of the legislature, when he was governor of West Bengal. In fact, few governors had created as many roadblocks for the chief minister as he had.

The manner in which the Union government has been obstructing the functioning of the Collegium that chooses judges for the high courts and the Supreme Court has only increased the support for the system of collegium. The nation has been watching with dread how the government has been filling all executive and legislative posts with persons professing a particular ideology. Dhankar’s own views on democracy and his trust in the institution that he presides over have become suspect with a unilateral action he has taken. There are 20 parliamentary committees consisting of Rajya Sabha members. Everybody knows that it is these committees which do greater work than Parliament as they are smaller and tasked with particular causes. He has attached eight of his personal staff to the 20 committees. No vice-president in the past had made such appointments.

It is not that parliamentary committees are on their own without the support and assistance of officials. There is a well-established system of drafting officials for the successful functioning of the committees. What Dhankhar has done is over and above what is already in place. The objective is very clear, he wants to have a peep into their functioning, no matter that it would compromise its confidentiality. The Vice-President will be privy to whatever is said and done in the committees at every stage of their functioning. Alas, this resembles what George Orwell visualised as Big Brother watching in the dystopian social science fiction Nineteen Eighty-Four! The earlier he rescinds the decision, the better it will be.

Kochi needs to learn from Indore

The people of Kerala, especially those in Kochi, would be grateful to the Kerala High Court for taking suo motu action against the authorities concerned for what happened at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. Accidentally or otherwise, the 20+ feet-high waste dump caught fire and it has been emitting toxic fumes. Many who inhaled the poisonous gases have been complaining of side effects, necessitating medical support, but such complaints never reached those in power. Ultimately, the High Court had to intervene. Even then, district collector Renu Raj did not deem it necessary to appear before the court and explain the steps taken by her to contain the problem. This has forced the government to transfer her with no guarantee that her replacement will be any better. What is clear is the lack of a clear waste disposal system in the whole of Kerala, not just Kochi alone.

That the authorities concerned are not even aware of the situation is borne out by the attempt to douse the fire by spraying water on the dump aerially and from the ground. The fire happened because of chemical actions and reactions within the dump. Turning the dump upside down and pouring water on it is a temporary solution, as toxic fumes will continue to be produced. Clogged drainages also produce dangerous gases, inhalation of which causes death. These gases can be used to produce electricity. Indore, which has been recognised as the cleanest city in the country, has a waste treatment plant right in the heart of the city. Unless told, passersby would not even notice it as such a plant. Though Kerala is the number one state in terms of education and public health, it is one of the poorest states in terms of cleanliness. Kochi and other towns in Kerala need to emulate Indore to become cleaner.