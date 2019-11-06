Imran Khan faces a tough opposition call

The firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demand for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad after a protest march over its policies that culminated in Islamabad hinges on the army’s attitude. Imran has said that he is ready to accept all “valid” demands of the “Azadi March” protestors except the demand for resignation. Unlike in the early decades after independence, the army does not want to be seen to be usurping power. Rehman, who is leading the campaign to which all major opposition parties are a party has been accusing Imran of rigging the 2018 election to become prime minister at the instance of the army. Rehman’s right-wing Tehreek-e-Insaf has been in talks with Imran’s representatives along with other opposition leaders to pave the way for fresh elections upon Imran’s resignation.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak who is leading the talks on Imran’s behalf has said that the government is trying to find a middle ground with the opposition to break the ongoing deadlock. Imran came to power after winning a simple majority in the 2018 parliamentary polls on promises to improve the country's economy and provide jobs. But his critics say he has so far not been able to honour his commitment to the masses. With inflation climbing to 8 per cent, the rupee losing a third of its value over the past year and foreign exchange reserves barely enough to cover two months of imports, Imran’s government to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May for a bailout package. The IMF's tough bailout conditions have been unpopular, and analysts say the opposition is now ready to use the "public anger" to remove Imran from power.