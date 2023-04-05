Has India become a democracy that cannot tolerate any criticism?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to be at the centre of political news and debates. This is because of his disqualification from parliament and his recent critical remarks on the state of Indian democracy in the United Kingdom. This article is not about Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, but his remarks on Indian democracy and the deadlock in Parliament last month between the ruling party and the Opposition. A democracy that does not seem to brook criticism and dissent and which is increasingly being stripped of its essentially participative, consultative, and often argumentative paraphernalia — what does Parliament’s disruption by the ruling party say about India’s democracy?

The belligerence of the ruling party’s MPs, who demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments, did not let Parliament function for over two weeks. As a result, the Finance Bill was passed without any discussion. While disruptions in Parliament are not uncommon or unusual, what was unprecedented and uncommon is that the deadlock was caused by the ruling party, which gave the impression that the Treasury benches did not want the Opposition to speak. This gave credence to Gandhi’s criticism about the erosion of democracy in India.

Chaos in legislatures around the world is quite common. However, almost all disruptions in legislatures are affected by the Opposition, which uses the democratic space provided to them in Parliament to try and corner the government. In the overall scheme of things, it’s the government’s responsibility to run the Parliament. But when the government itself disrupts Parliament, it speaks poorly about the relevance of legislature in democracy. By insisting on an apology from Gandhi for his comment that Indian democracy is under threat, the BJP’s gameplan was simple: avoid a discussion on the alleged financial scams of the Adani group that Hindenburg Research claimed to have unearthed, which was the Opposition’s key demand.

The BJP may have avoided any political blowback from allegations of corruption, but questions about the Adani group, which could potentially hurt the BJP, may not just go away. Criticism of the government is part of the job of the Opposition and, according to reports, there are several instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the same, even on foreign soil. Therefore, it was ironic that Gandhi was being asked to apologise. The question is: was Gandhi’s criticism — of the partisan capture of the State institutions, the misuse of government agencies against Opposition leaders, suppression of dissent and criticism, compelling section of the media to toe the official line and the lack of rigorous debate and discussion in parliament — baseless, malicious, and undemocratic?

From the perspective of the ruling party and its supporters, the answer is not hard to guess, given the BJP’s record of supporting undemocratic behaviour opportunistically to achieve its political ends. But the question is whether the BJP operates with a definition of democracy that is different from the Opposition’s or Gandhi’s. The answer, yet again, is not tough to guess, for the simple reason that the BJP seems to reject the accepted definition of democracy and instead sees it as an instrument to get elected for implementing its agenda. In such a scenario, not only is the party’s agenda equated with that of the people and the nation, but democracy also gets reduced to a mere electoral process.

In other words, the elected party and its leadership must be allowed to do its job without hindrance and the Opposition should not ask any questions or become a hurdle. Simply put, the leadership, elected with a sizeable majority and built up as a ‘man-of-action’ and larger-than-life persona, must be allowed to do ‘what is good for the people’. This notion of democracy has been rationalised by showcasing the leadership’s efficiency from delivering various government welfare schemes, infrastructure push to announcing development projects before every state and national election.

But democracy is much more than building highways; it is about the rule of law, non-partisan functioning of Constitutional institutions, free media, civil liberties, religious freedom, protection of human rights, freedom of speech, accountability, parliamentary debate and discussion and legislation with adequate scrutiny. This was largely the case in the pre-2014 period. It is for this reason that Indian democracy has been downgraded on Democracy Index by those who claim to rate democracy on various parameters, and this rattles the ruling regime.

When Parliament becomes a mechanism mainly for legislative enabling, legislative amendments are approved amidst noise and ruckus by a voice vote, Bills are passed without debate or with only the Treasury benches speaking on the legislation and the general trend is towards rushing the legislation through without adequate scrutiny, it leads to erosion of legislature. It also gives rise to personality politics. Indian politics is full of personality cults at state and national levels. But the most prominent example of the brand of personality politics is Narendra Modi who wins almost everything for the BJP at the central and state levels. This allows the BJP to claim that Modi stands for effective democracy and efficient governance and those who oppose and criticise him are ‘corrupt’, anti-India and undemocratic.

Since the prime minister is at the core of the kind of democracy the BJP, its ideologues and supporters eulogise and strive for, the saffron party does not want Modi to be mocked, ridiculed or diminished. For, he represents the strong centre who holds together the various states of a formidable India and an emerging economic power which the world is beginning to acknowledge. It is why questioning his democratic credentials or criticising the state of Indian democracy is seen as an offence against the dignity of the prime minister’s office and, by extension, an offence against the country itself. This is why an apology was sought from Gandhi for his remarks.

It is therefore not a surprise that proponents of Hindutva who trace the existence of democracy in India to ancient times and describe India as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ call all those who criticise the political leadership and comment on the decline of democracy in India ‘enemies of the nation’. The simple question is: can the ‘Mother of Democracy’ be intolerant to criticism, dissent, civil liberties, liberal values and protection of natural rights and civil liberties?



The writer is a senior independent Mumbai-based journalist. He tweets at @ali_chougule





