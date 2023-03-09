Guiding Light: Shivaji, greatest of his time

Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue slaying Afzal Khan at fort | Photo: Representative Image

Today is Shivaji Jayanti. Why do we celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji over and above many of the other great kings of India? He was not just another king. Shivaji became one of the greatest and the most visual symbols of the Indian fightback, pushback against foreign invasions, invasions that not only wanted to rule and loot this country but also destroy its religion, culture, heritage and wisdom. The invaders were intent on destroying and Shivaji was the greatest of his time in the Indian fight against the invaders.

There were hundreds of people who did this all over India, from the Sikh gurus to the Ahom kingdom in Assam to the Rani who ruled from the south of Goa. Now many of these stories are available, thanks to the two books that are attempting to bring these unknown, unknown unsung people into the limelight, called the ‘Saffron swords’.

This is not about the book, though. What was unique about Shivaji was the use of guerrilla tactics as well as the power to defeat the invaders later on in formal battles. He also did not give up the cultural values in the fight against the invaders. There are stories of him sending back the commander's wife in honour, at a time when the enemy not only disrespected women but slaughtered numerous women and children. Shivaji’s acts were in harmony with the ancient Indian traditions of sending back the captured woman in all honour and dignity. Bringing in the culture into politics and warfare where a lot of human values get compromised, he tried to maintain and preserve them. This made him much more than just a king or just another emperor. He became the visual symbol of the Indian resurgence and renaissance.

So today along with him, let us honour all those people who fought and preserved this culture. We are here as a nation because of all of them. Let us express our thanks and gratitude to them and move forward with a better understanding of our heritage and culture.