Guiding Light: AI set to revolutionize existence of human beings?

Photo: Pinterest

The internet is abuzz with news about a new revolution, one powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the launch of ChatGPT. If you haven’t yet heard about it, it’s worth a Google, though with its advent, it has threatened the very existence of this modern verb ‘to Google’! ChatGPT is a bot, based on Generative AI Technology, which means that it understands natural language and can respond to requests ranging from writing code to even an essay or poem on something, to good old information retrieval, and pretty much everything in between!

Whilst it still has its flaws and blind spots, the very fact that we have a bot which can pass the Turing test, which is you can’t really tell if you’re talking to a bot or human being, marks an inflexion point. And it has posed a very existential question, not just to the jobs it will impact with a looming global recession and the flurry of layoffs. The existential question being, what is it really to be human?

AI is based on models, which are trained with data sets and then refined by finessing its responses through a series of feedback loops. So a bot is really only as good as the data that you feed it, which sort of draws a parallel with us being a product of the education we receive. It can take us years to master a subject, but with AI, ingestion speeds being incredibly high, models can reach maturity relatively sooner. Of course, it's building that scaffolding, the neural network, which takes time, in a way like creating a baby.

What really differentiates us then, is our emotions, conscience and awareness. Whilst research has tried to replicate human awareness through mimicking our neurons with neural networks, it hasn’t got anywhere close to human standards. But it does beg the question, as technology evolves and approaches human intelligence in its capability, what will really set us apart?

The growth of such potent technology also raises some big ethical questions. Bias is to be expected in models which are fed data only from a certain stereotype, as this will then deeply influence its responses. Researchers try to overcome this problem of bias through curating as wide and eclectic a data set as possible, but there will always be some limitations.

It’s not all worrying though, for what this capability brings, is to liberate us human beings from being encumbered by repetitive tasks. So I guess it’s probably worth spending some time pondering over the question, that in a world where you will have to do less of what you have to do and choose more of what you want to do, what is that you will choose to spend time on!?