Guarding Light: The Highway To Happiness

Guiding Light: The Divine Father | representative pic

There is a beautiful design behind the magnificence of God’s creation. Our scriptures tell us that it was God’s intention, Bhagavat sankalpa, that was the force behind the creation of this universe. Therefore, everything in this universe is well-ordered, well-designed and created with a specific purpose. There is nothing random about creation.

This applies to us, as human beings too. Each of us is born with a purpose. We may not be aware of it. This purpose is revealed to us at the proper time, when we have evolved in awareness or consciousness. As children we might think that the goal of our life is to become a pilot, a teacher, an engineer or doctor; these are only jobs or career goals. But these are at best short term or even long term goals. What I am talking about is the purpose for which we were born, the purpose for which we have been given this gift of human birth.

Till we discover this purpose, life raises many questions, poses many problems and throws many challenges at us.

Difficulties and misfortunes too, come with a purpose. For whatever happens, there is a reason! There is a hidden meaning, a meaning of mercy in all that happens to us. All incidents, events and accidents happen according to a Divinely ordained plan. If we make mistakes and are forced to pay a heavy price for them, this too has a learning purpose. Problems and challenges are thrown on our way by the Divine Power to test our inner strength; to help us grow in spirit, and discover the true meaning of life.

Perhaps we are not aware, that within every one of us there is a source of spiritual strength, which when tapped, can move mountains. Every one of us, poor or rich, frail or strong, disabled or fully able, ill or healthy, has the ‘atmic shakti’, the inner strength which when awakened can help us face every obstacle, meet every challenge and overcome every difficulty.

Connect yourself to the source of the highest, purest and best energy in the Universe. Through your connection with God, you will achieve your highest potential.



Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

