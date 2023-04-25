Governors' discretionary powers are the fountainhead of corruption and lethargy

The Supreme Court has advised governors to clear Bills passed by state legislatures as early as possible | File Photo

The Supreme Court has advised the governors to clear all the Bills passed by the state legislatures “as early as possible” by quoting Article 200 of the Constitution. Since the Constitution does not define what “as soon as possible” means, some governors have been sitting on the Bills for as long as possible. The case arose when the Telangana government complained that the State Governor has not been giving her assent to about a dozen Bills passed by the State Assembly. Because she knew that the government was challenging her practice in the apex court, she either gave her assent to the Bills or sent them back to the government for clarifications. In a way, the case had become infructuous. But that did not prevent the Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha from reminding the governors that they should not delay clearance of Bills.

As the Constitution has left the time required to give assent to the Bills to the discretion of the governors, some of them have been exploiting the loophole to their advantage. This is especially true about states ruled by non-BJP parties like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Telangana. In contrast, governors in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka give their assent to the Bills as soon as they are presented before them. No questions are even asked, as they routinely put their signature on the Bills. In fact, governors appointed in non-BJP ruled states seem to be under the mistaken impression that their primary job is to create problems for the state governments. They even think that it is their job to create bottlenecks for the chief ministers concerned. The issue is not new as such a problem existed even during the Congress period. The difference is that the problem is now aggravated.

True the governors are nominees of the Central government. They are appointed not because they have any administrative acumen or because they are well-versed in Constitutional niceties. More often than not, they are political nominees, whose appointment is a quid pro quo for services rendered to the party or to its leader. Naturally enough, they think that their duty is more to the party leadership than to the Constitution. Technically, they are appointed by the President and they report to the President. Though the President holds periodic meetings of governors, the governors have not been told specifically about the need to maintain cordial relations with the elected governments. They can function only on the advice of the council of ministers, except in certain capacities as, for instance, chancellor of the state universities. In any case, cordiality should guide the governor-chief minister relations.

What the Supreme Court said is true about the judiciary too. It is not unusual even for the Supreme Court benches to take an inordinately long time to deliver their judgements. Again, this is because no time limit has been fixed for the judges to deliver their judgements, once the hearing is completed. The litigants are also in a helpless condition if the judgement is delayed for one reason or another. Recently, the Lok Ayukta of Kerala, which is presided over by a former Supreme Court judge, took more than one year since the conclusion of the hearing to give the verdict in a case which directly affects Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. And that too after the complainant approached the High Court. The verdict was funnier. The two judges found that the case should be heard afresh by a three-member Bench!

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the government has institutionalised a system whereby officials have to take a decision within a particular timeframe. If a proposal is rejected, the officer concerned has to give specific reasons for doing so. He cannot just sit over the file as discretion is no longer his privilege. Discretionary powers are often the fountainhead of corruption and lethargy. It should be made mandatory for all those who exercise power to exercise it within a timeframe. Of course, they should have the power to reject a proposal but only on solid grounds. No one, including governors, should be exempted from this general rule.