Governors And The Power Game In India’s Centre–State Politics

Recent reshuffle of Governors ahead of key Assembly elections raises questions about the political role of Raj Bhavans in India’s federal system | AI Generated Representational Image

The latest reshuffle of Governors by the Centre cannot be seen as a routine administrative exercise. It must be viewed in the context of the Assembly elections due in politically significant states, such as West Bengal and Kerala. In India’s constitutional scheme, Governors are expected to function as non-partisan heads of state.

In practice, however, they have often served as instruments through which the Centre seeks to influence the politics of states. This unedifying tradition is not new. Successive governments at the Centre have used Lok Bhavans to keep a watch on state governments run by rival parties.

Under the present dispensation, the practice appears to have acquired a sharper political edge, particularly in states ruled by the Opposition.

Reshuffle and the West Bengal context

Much of the reshuffle was triggered by the apparently forced resignation of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. He had been appointed to fill the vacancy created when Jagdeep Dhankhar was elevated to the Vice-Presidency. Dhankhar’s “promotion” was widely viewed as a reward for the combative manner in which he confronted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bose initially appeared eager to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps. Over time, however, he seemed to recognise the practical limits imposed by the Constitution. In recent months, Bose had noticeably refrained from publicly criticising the state government.

This moderation may not have pleased those at the Centre who wanted a more aggressive stance against the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

R.N. Ravi’s appointment and past record

His replacement, R.N. Ravi, carries a reputation that helps explain the choice. Traditionally, retired police officers have been assigned to smaller states. Ravi himself earlier served as Governor of Nagaland. When the BJP leadership felt that his administrative style could prove useful in dealing with the DMK government, he was moved to Chennai.

His tenure there was marked by persistent friction with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Several disputes reached the Supreme Court, where the state government secured relief against some of the Governor’s actions. From the Centre’s perspective, Ravi may thus appear the ideal candidate to keep the West Bengal government under constant scrutiny.

Additional charge in Tamil Nadu

The temporary arrangement whereby Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will hold additional charge of Tamil Nadu also suggests the Centre’s confidence in him. A long-time RSS functionary, Arlekar is regarded as politically dependable. However, the arrangement is unlikely to last, and a full-time Governor will have to be appointed.

Impact on federalism

A familiar pattern is also visible in the BJP-ruled states, where Governors rarely become controversial figures. Their role is largely confined to endorsing decisions taken by the elected governments.

Ultimately, the recurring spectacle of Governors being used as political sentinels diminishes the dignity of the office. If the spirit of federalism is to be preserved, Lok Bhavans must cease to function as outposts of partisan strategy and return to their intended constitutional role.