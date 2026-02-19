Global Cricket Icons Urge Humane Treatment For Imran Khan As Former Captains Petition Pakistan Government

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | File Pic

There are a few striking points about the letter signed by 14 former national cricket captains petitioning the Pakistan government—or rather the military—for former prime minister Imran Khan to receive proper medical care after being jailed for over two years on what are widely thought to be trumped-up charges.

Also behind bars is his third wife, Bushra Bibi. Khan, it merits noting, is inarguably the greatest cricketer from Pakistan and one of the greatest in cricket history, being a legendary fast bowler, all-rounder and captain who guided his country to victory in the 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand—a far cry from the pathetic state Pakistan cricket finds itself in today.

Khan, at the time, was 40 and at the end of a storied career, and he almost single-handedly inspired his “cornered tigers” after they had all but crashed out of the championship before the semi-finals. He then retired to set up a charitable cancer hospital in memory of his mother, who had succumbed to the dreaded disease, before venturing into politics.

Silence of Pakistani cricketing greats

What is most striking and disturbing is that while these former captains are from five different countries and include World Cup winners Clive Lloyd (West Indies), Kapil Dev (India), Allan Border and Steve Waugh (both Australia), not a single Pakistani cricketer has had the courage to sign the appeal.

While Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi have put out statements of support via social media, it is pertinent to note that the first two are settled in Australia, while Afridi has been touted as a political successor to Khan and, predictably enough, has followed in his idol’s footsteps by being the most voluble among Pakistan’s ex-cricketers with his anti-India statements.

Global attention and human rights concerns

The other striking point is that it is only after all the publicity given to the appeal by the ex-captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, that various human rights organisations around the world have woken up to the grave injustice of the 31-year sentence handed down in December 2025, ostensibly on corruption charges, and the appalling conditions in which Khan is being held. As per reports from his sister and sons, Khan has only 15 per cent vision in his right eye due to the lack of proper medical care.

The appeal by the cricketers has pointedly stated they do not wish to comment on the legal implications of his case but are only calling on the Pakistan government to provide “humane detention conditions”, considering the reportedly appalling condition of the jail in which he has been held since August 2023. All cricket lovers worldwide will hope the appeal has the desired effect.