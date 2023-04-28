Gig workers, not lesser workers of the economy

Representative Image | Freepik

When the Rajasthan government let it be known that it is preparing a draft Bill, tentatively called the Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023, to ensure that platform-based workers or gig workers receive financial and social security benefits, the move was largely dismissed as one more election sop in the state which will go to the polls soon for electing its Assembly. Whether election gesture or not, it brought back the focus on an issue that India’s economists and politicians have swept under the carpet for a few years: the plight of platform-based workers or gig workers, without whose daily presence and work in India’s cities and towns, large sections of the retail delivery systems based on smartphone applications would simply collapse. From ready-to-eat food to documents, medicines to groceries and app-based taxis, nearly everything needed for an urban life can now be ordered through an app which is delivered by young men – some platforms have begun partnering with women recently – usually zooming around on their two-wheelers. NITI Aayog estimated that India had 7.7 million gig workers, projected to rise to 23.5 million by 2030.

The gig workers, as platforms have argued, are not workers or employees in the truest legal sense; they are ‘partners’ of these platforms. This may sound liberating and post-modern, but the fact is that since they are not ‘workers’ or ‘employees’ the platforms are not obliged to offer them the economic and social security benefits that are written in India’s labour laws. As a result, lakhs of gig workers have complained of their low take-home money, lack of life and accident insurance – though platforms promise delivery in, say, 30 minutes they take no responsibility for the life of the person making the delivery in dense traffic – and a host of exploitative working conditions.

The existing labour laws in India offer limited or no recognition to these workers. The central government brought in the Code on Social Security in 2020 to address some of these concerns, but as with many such initiatives, this too has largely remained on paper. In any case, it shifted part of the responsibility to states. Seen in this context, Rajasthan’s Bill is a step in the right direction. The proposals include forming a welfare board to register the gig workers and levying one percent cess on customer deliveries to generate a fund for workers’ welfare. The board is welcome. However, the platforms or aggregators have raked in huge profits all these years, especially during the pandemic years, and governments would do well to get them to legally constitute a fund to protect workers’ welfare without shifting the burden to customers. It is time other states also introduced similar Bills with welfare measures for gig workers.

Usha disappoints

Legends have a way of disappointing. The latest is India’s celebrated track and field athlete of the 1980s, PT Usha, with over a hundred medals in her bag. Currently the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Usha weighed in on the sit-in protests by wrestlers including international medal winners Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters, among others. She said that their action had brought bad publicity to and hurt India’s image. The wrestlers went public with sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and demanded his arrest. Usha’s remark visibly hurt the protesting sportspersons who were aghast that a woman athlete and the nation’s idol could be so dismissive.

Usha has responded to the wrestlers more as an official than as a sportsperson or woman. Why should women or anyone stay silent about sexual harassment, even if it happened only once, in the larger undefined interest of upholding the country’s image? If men who feel emboldened to commit acts of sexual harassment in not only sports but other domains are not bothered that their reprehensible deeds can shame the nation, why should women survivors of these acts be? Usha’s words reflect not only the prevailing patriarchal approach that women must silently suffer all that comes their way but also shows another truism – that women in high positions do not necessarily always support other women speaking out on such subjects. Given her position, Usha can in fact institute a framework to prevent such incidents in the sports arena.

Even during the “Me Too” movement in 2018 when many women across professions levelled sexual harassment allegations against their male colleagues and bosses, some women had advised silence. This must change.