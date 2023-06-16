FPJ Editorial: Urgent Measures Needed To Make Mumbai Trains Safer

Representative Image | PTI

The news of a young woman in Mumbai’s Harbour Line, travelling for an exam in the morning hours, subjected to an alleged sexual assault by a man who dared to board it after her has shaken the confidence of many in the city known for its relative safety of women. The accused, a porter, was arrested the same day and the police say that the chargesheet against him will be filed within ten days with a request to the court to fast-track the case. The man deserves the stiffest punishment there can be, not only for the crime he allegedly committed in broad daylight hours but also to send out a strong signal that such behaviour will bring swift retribution.

Sexual assault, from the act of nonchalantly brushing past women to worse forms of abuse, are a silent scourge in the city. It is less discussed than in other metropolitan cities of India because of the relative safety of women on Mumbai’s streets, trains and buses. However, this is relative to other cities where women’s safety is abysmally low; it does not mean that Mumbai – all of it – is safe for all women. There is much work to be done on this aspect, take note chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who are busy advertising their achievements. Of all the suburban train systems, the Harbour Line is the most neglected and possibly the most unsafe too, going by anecdotal evidence. For this, the Railway Ministry has to wake up from its other, seemingly more important, tasks. Women’s safety cannot be compromised.

